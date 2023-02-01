Paramount+ has announced the greenlight of LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA, a new music docuseries produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, in partnership with C3 Presents. The three-part series, directed by six-time Emmy nominee Michael John Warren (“Spring Awakening,” Jay-Z’s “Fade to Black”), will chronicle the wild, exciting and strangely symbiotic 30+ year relationship between the iconic festival and its founder, music legend Perry Farrell, and the evolution of the now global cultural phenomenon that transcends generations of music fans and artists of all genres.

LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer and Amanda Culkowski for MTV Entertainment Studios and James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte for FunMeter. Michael John Warren, Mat Whittington, Daniel Gibbs and Brian Levy will also executive produce; Matt Kaye and Jordan Bogdonavage are co-executive producers.