Pop Culture News

The Legendary BRET “THE HITMAN” HART Stars In ‘STALKER’ Thriller!

Professional wrestling legend BRET “THE HITMAN” HART stars alongside Sophie Skelton and Stuart Brennan in a new thriller from director Steve Johnson. STALKER is slated to hit select theaters & On Demand on March 24, 2023 via Gravitas Ventures. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below.

Official Synopsis: A broken down freight elevator precariously hangs dangerously high, trapping a young woman inside with her stalker.

Starring Sophie Skelton (Outlander) and BAFTA winning actor Stuart Brennan. Rose Hepburn, a young horror actress, returns to her empty hotel. Forced to use the old freight elevator, it jolts to a halt on the twelfth floor, leaving her trapped with an unusual stranger.

Left with no phone signal as a storm approaches, tensions escalate and suspicions rise when Rose discovers the identity of the mysterious man is Daniel Reed, a camera operator who is seemingly obsessed with her.