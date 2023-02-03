Legendary Comedian MARGARET CHO To Hit The Road On Her 2023 ” Live and LIVID!” Tour

Legendary comedian Margaret Cho – the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress – has announced she will tour the country with her brand new Live and LIVID! tour. The Live and LIVID! tour will hit theaters across North America with tickets on-sale HERE!

“Live and LIVID is a show celebrating my 40 years as a stand up comedian. I will be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily. You will love seeing me Live and LIVID! This is living! Come through life!” “I’ve cycled through many names to get to Live and Livid. Absolutely Angry, Bitch and Bitchy, Count on this C***, but Live and LIVID seems to have a ring to it.” – says Cho.

Margaret Cho continues to be the must-see female comedian-actress hybrid: she stars in Hulu’s well-reviewed rom-com movie –“Fire Island” (People’s Choice Award & Gotham Award winner) with SNL alum Bowen Yang, in Awkwafina’s Nora From Queens and with Iliza Shlesinger in Netflix’s “Good on Paper.” Margaret was also part of Netflix’s 2022 “Stand Out Comedy Special” and “Over The Moon” with Ken Jeong & Sandra Oh which was nominated for an Academy Award & Golden Globe Award. Up next, she will star in Disney+ “Prom Pact” movie. And, the cherry on the cake may be her inclusion in VOGUE Magazine’s “9 best female comedians of all-time’ alongside other comedic icons Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner and Wanda Sykes.

Not enough Margaret for you? She can also be seen in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” with Kaley Cuoco & Rosie Perez,“Hacks”with Jean Smart, “The L Word:Generation Q“on Showtime and Hulu’s “Sex Appeal” w/Mika Abdalla & Paris Jackson . Cho has also appeared on NBC’s long-running drama series “Law & Order:SVU” and stunned America by singing her way through the wildly popular break-out hit show The Masked Singer. Additionally, Margaret was named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time (Rolling Stone HERE) while CNN chose her as one of the 50 People Who Changed American Comedy (CNN HERE ) .

“The Notorious C.H.O.! Margaret is a jack of all trades and master of many. Whether conjuring the spirits of George Carlin, Joan Rivers or Lenny Bruce, she is committed to navigating the world of comedy and uniquely making it her own. Completely unapologetic about the life experiences that have shaped her path and journey to where she is today. These are just some of the reasons I love Margaret.” — Wanda Sykes

“I was inspired by Margaret. I got my start in comedy because of Margaret.” When I was in medical school and being her opening act at university inspired me to do this full-time. I would always ask Margaret, ‘Should I quit being a doctor? Should I quit medicine?’ I was so tortured, and I know I annoyed her. And she was so patient with me and so loving. It was just like a sibling – and it got me through my own internal confidence crises.“Margaret really is a pioneer in so many ways. Every Asian-American comedian owes a debt of gratitude to Margaret. Also, when I developed my own show, Dr Ken, I had Margaret as my character’s sister for a reason.” — Ken Jeong – Click Here

A pioneer amongst women in comedy, Margaret doesn’t take anything for granted as she continues to tackle difficult subjects with sensitivity and her razor sharp insight with her takes on addiction, abuse, activism and Asianness. It’s all about the politics of disgust and what is disgusting about politics. Margaret has received many rave reviews for her live shows with the Chicago Tribune saying “Be it on-screen (“30 Rock,” “Drop Dead Diva”) or on stage, Margaret Cho has been one of the most exciting, unpredictable stand-up comics working for some time, and that hasn’t changed. If anything, the Asian-American female comedian’s voice has become more valuable than ever, given today’s social climate, and Cho’s material remains just as compelling, thanks in part to—and sometimes in spite of—her unapologetic delivery.”

Live and LIVID! Tour Dates

Feb 18: Just For Laughs – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, CAN

March 1: Telluride Gay Ski Week – Telluride, CO

March 2: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts – Scottsdale, AZ

March 10: Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

March 11: Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA

March 18: Largo at the Coronet – Los Angeles, CA

March 31 – April 1: Brea Improv – Brea, CA

April 13: Wilbur Theatre – Boston, MA

April 14: Music Box @ Borgata – Atlantic City, NJ

April 15: The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ

May 18: The Parker – Ft Lauderdale, FL

May 19: David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the PAC – Tampa, FL

May 20: The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

June 2: Palace of Fine Arts Theatre – San Francisco, CA – 2 shows

June 3: Aladdin Theater – Portland,OR – 2 shows

June 4: Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA – 2 shows

June 22: Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

June 23: Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

June 24: Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

June 25: Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

July 21-23: Ontario Improv – Ontario, CA

Sept 8 & 9: Irvine Improv – Irvine, CA

