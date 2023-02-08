ALTER BRIDGE Announce May Headline Tour Dates With Special Guest SEVENDUST

Acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge are announcing a May run of headline tour dates in support of their recent album Pawns & Kings. The 2023 Pawns & Kings US Tour will be adding nine new stops to the tour as well as a recently announced festival appearance at Welcome To Rockville on May 20th. The new headline dates will kick off on May 6th in Greensboro, NC and wrap up on May 19th in Dothan, AL. Special guests Sevendust will be joining Alter Bridge on the tour that will make stops in Charlotte, NC (May 9th); Chattanooga, TN (May 14th) and New Orleans, LA (May 17th) to name a few. More information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found at https://alterbridge.com/pages/tour.

Alter Bridge’s Pawns & Kings is now available for streaming via all digital service providers and for order in various physical configurations here: https://lnk.to/PawnsAndKings.

Alter Bridge is currently in the middle of the first leg of the US run of their Pawns & Kings Tour. The tour is the band’s first in the market in almost three years. The 30-city tour – split into two legs – kicked off on January 25th in Tampa, FL and wraps up April 1st in Highland, CA, making stops in Toronto, ON (February 11th); Kansas City, MO (March 11th) and Seattle, WA (March 23rd). Mammoth WVH will join them as direct support on the entire tour, with rockers Red playing on the first leg of the tour and newcomers Pistols At Dawn playing on the second leg. Tickets for all shows are now available and more information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found at https://alterbridge.com/pages/tour.

May Tour Dates with Sevendust

May 6 – GREENSBORO, NC – Piedmont Hall

May 7 – MYRTLE BEACH, SC – House Of Blues

May 9 – CHARLOTTE, NC – The Fillmore

May 11 – LOUISVILLE, KY – Palace Theatre

May 13 – CHEROKEE, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee (No Sevendust)

May 14 – CHATTANOOGA, TN – The Signal

May 16 – PENSACOLA, FL – Saenger Theatre

May 17 – NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Fillmore

May 19 – DOTHAN, AL – The Plant

May 20 – DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Welcome To Rockville (Alter Bridge Festival Appearance)

Current North American Tour Dates

Feb 10 – WATERLOO, NY – Del Lago Casino Resort (On sale soon) ^

Feb 11 – TORONTO, ON – HISTORY ^ (Sold Out)

Feb 14 – DETROIT, MI – The Fillmore *

Feb 15 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *

Feb 17 – PRIOR LAKE, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Showroom * (Sold Out)

Feb 18 – CHICAGO, IL – The Riviera Theatre * (Low Ticket Alert)

Mar 10 – QUAPAW, OK – Downstream Casino Resort #

Mar 11 – KANSAS CITY, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

Mar 14 – CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Factory #

Mar 15 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Criterion #

Mar 17 – HOUSTON, TX – 713 Music Hall #

Mar 18 – DALLAS, TX – South Side Ballroom #

Mar 20 – DENVER, CO – Mission Ballroom #

Mar 21 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Union Event Center #

Mar 23 – SEATTLE, WA – The Paramount Theatre #

Mar 25 – AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^ (Sold Out)

Mar 26 – AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^

Mar 28 – ANAHEIM, CA – House Of Blues #

Mar 29 – TEMPE, AZ – Marquee Theatre #

Mar 31 – RENO, NV – Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall #

Apr 1 – HIGHLAND, CA – Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Casino Resort ^

^ Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH

* Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH – Red

# Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH – Pistols At Dawn