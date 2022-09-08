ALTER BRIDGE Release “Sin After Sin” Track From Upcoming Album ‘Pawns & Kings’

ALTER BRIDGE are back with another track from their upcoming album, Pawns & Kings. “Sin After Sin” is the latest epic track released by the quartet comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums. The song clocks in at 6:43 and is the second longest song on the new album. The lyric video was created by Alter Bridge visual collaborator Wayne Joyner and can be seen below:

Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh studio album – is scheduled for worldwide release on October 14th via Napalm Records. From the opening riffs of “This Is War” to the title track album closer “Pawns & Kings,” Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic. Songs like “Dead Among The Living,” “Holiday” and “Last Man Standing” showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with threesongs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus “Fable Of The Silent Son” clocks in at 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band’s catalog – a distinction held by “Blackbird” until now. Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on “Stay,” an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favorite live.

The band released a lyric video for the title track that can be seen here: https://youtu.be/aTqN0nh7Avk. Known for its signature dual-guitar attack backed by a driving rhythm section, the album’s fast-rising chart-climber “Silver Tongue” is one of the harder songs in the band’s recent catalog. Its animated music video was created and directed by Ollie Jones of Better Feeling Films (Myles Kennedy, Prodigy, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets) and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/snl8OANQ948. Pawns & Kings found Alter Bridge reuniting with longtime collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to the band’s impressive catalog.

The track listing for ‘Pawns & Kings’ is:

1) This Is War

2) Dead Among The Living

3) Silver Tongue

4) Sin After Sin

5) Stay

6) Holiday

7) Fable Of The Silent Son

8) Season Of Promise

9) Last Man Standing

10) Pawns & Kings

Alter Bridge’s Pawns & Kings is now available for pre-order here: https://lnk.to/PawnsAndKings.

Alter Bridge have steadily climbed to the forefront of hard rock worldwide. They’ve exceeded all expectations and benchmarks with over a billion streams, millions of units sold, glowing critical acclaim, real estate on the covers of Classic Rock Magazine and Guitar World, and storied sets at Royal Albert Hall, the O2 Arena and Download Festival. On this journey, 2004’s debut LP One Day Remainsbowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200 and went gold. In 2007, Blackbird’s title track took flight on the wings of the “Greatest Guitar Solo of All Time,” as voted in Guitarist Magazine, while countless fans etched its lyrics and logo onto their bodies. That album also recently went gold in the United Kingdom. Critical plaudits surrounded the 2013 opus Fortress with “5-out-of-5 stars” from KERRANG!and Total Guitar, as well as Eddie Trunk’s declaration of, “A Top 10 album of the last 10 years.” 2016’s The Last Hero saw them return to the Top 10 on the Top 200. Maintaining this momentum, Walk The Sky made impressions around the globe when it reached #1 on the US Billboard Top Albums, Top 200 Alternative Albums, Top 200 Hard Rock Albums and Top 200 Rock Albums charts, as well as #1 on Canada’s Top Hard Music Albums chart. The album also hit #1 on the Swiss Album charts, landed in the Top 5 on the Canada, UK, Germany, Austria, Scotland and Switzerland charts and closed out the year on Loudwire’s “The 50 Best Rock Albums of 2019.” These musicians have unassumingly done all of this with a quiet dedication to writing meaningful songs and performing unforgettable shows (and they’ve delivered both with almost alarming consistency). Still, the influential quartet—Myles Kennedy [vocals, guitar], Mark Tremonti [guitar, vocals], Brian Marshall [bass], and Scott Phillips [drums]—ascend to yet another level on 2022’s Pawns & Kings[Napalm Records]. It is the culmination of almost two decades together soaked in blood, sweat, tears, and the triumph earned through never giving up. It represents the bandmates’ dedication to one another and their collective devotion to a devout fanbase.

