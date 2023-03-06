LIONEL RICHIE and EARTH, WIND & FIRE Announce ‘2023 Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie announced his 2023 Sing A Song All Night Long tour with very special guests and one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire. Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city arena tour kicks off Friday, August 4th at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with stops across North America in Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping up on Friday, September 15th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

2022 was a pivotal year for Lionel Richie, who has now sold over 125 million albums, as he was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress and was honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards. With over 100 million albums sold worldwide and an impressive nine GRAMMY® Awards, Earth, Wind & Fire has cemented their lasting impact on popular music as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. These two iconic artists have now sold a combined quarter billion albums worldwide.

SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

About Lionel Richie

International superstar Lionel Richie has a discography of albums and singles that are second to none with more than 125 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar®, a Golden Globe®, four Grammy Awards®*, the distinction of MusicCares Person of the Year in 2016, Kennedy Center Honoree in 2017, the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress in 2022, and was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. The Tuskegee, Alabama, native is a true music icon.

Richie is known for his mega hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and co- wrote one of the most important pop songs in history, “We Are the World,” for U.S.A for Africa. His song catalog also includes his early work with The Commodores, where he developed a groundbreaking style that defied genre categories, penning smashes such as “Three Times a Lady,” “Still” and “Easy.” Richie is one of two sole songwriters who has written eight No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Richie launched his Las Vegas headlining residency show, Lionel Richie—All the Hits, in April 2016. In an unforgettable evening featuring his brightest and best anthems which have defined the music icon’s unparalleled career, Richie took his fans on a spectacular musical journey, performing a variety of his seminal hits. The highly successful residency wrapped in October 2018 after a three-year run.

In spring 2019, Lionel was named Global Ambassador and Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for the Prince’s Trust, a charity founded in 1976 by King Charles III that helps young people all over the world achieve their dreams and transform their lives. Richie was also honored at the 23rd Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas in 2019 that raised $10 million for the Cleveland Clinic Nevada to provide service, care and resources for patients in the fight against cognitive diseases.

Richie took fans on a spectacular musical journey with his new album “Live from Las Vegas,” along with his most recent tour, the Hello Tour, which kicked off in summer 2019. The album, which was released on Aug. 16, 2019, was No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. The album also marks the legendary artist’s first release on Capitol Records.

In an unforgettable evening featuring his brightest and best anthems which have defined the music icon’s unparalleled career, Richie recently extended his “Back to Las Vegas” residency at Wynn Encore Theater with a twenty-two-show engagement in 2022 and will continue the highly successful residency into 2023. Richie was a judge on ABC’s “American Idol” for the past five seasons and will return to the judge’s chair for the 2023 season.

About Earth, Wind & Fire

Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. In 1969, music legend Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. With soul as deep as the plant, Earth, Wind & Fire charted a history that will live on forever. They’ve scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They’ve released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They’ve won an impressive nine GRAMMY® Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music and, in 2019, their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire’s music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing as they continue to create joy and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere. From the funky and infectious “Let’s Groove” to the timeless dance classic “September” to the heartfelt “Reasons,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives; now, then and forever.

