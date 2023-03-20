VH1’s ‘Celebrity True Crime Story’ — New Season Kicks Off Tonight With The Murder of Jam Master Jay

Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum, 25-million-plus selling singer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Monica returns to VH1 tonight as the host of Celebrity True Crime Story. Airing weekly at 9PM ET/PT and 8PM CT on VH1. You can also watch episodes on demand on Paramount+ and online HERE.

The 10-episode series investigates the ups and downs of the “fame game” when reputations are at stake and lives are on the line. Each episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes, revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy, and greed lead to tragedy.

The new season starts off with the case of Jam Master Jay – “It’s Tricky.” When hip hop icon Jam Master Jay is killed inside his Hollis, Queens recording studio, the case goes cold…for nearly 2 decades. But an explosive federal indictment eighteen years later suggests Jay’s killers were much closer than anyone suspected. Check out the trailer below!

Monica is excited for 2023 as she’ll follow her recent Top 20 single “Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign” with a new single coming this spring, her Trenches album, the premiere of her MoTalk Apple Music Show and her country album Open Roads all on the horizon.

