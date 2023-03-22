MOJAVE DIAMONDS: UFC Legends Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Chael Sonnen Star In No-Holds-barred Action Flick!

UFC superstars Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Chael Sonnen, and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson star in this intense action-thriller MOJAVE DIAMONDS available On Demand, Digital and DVD on May 30th from Lionsgate. This no-holds-barred action film follows an MMA fighter in a race against time to rescue his kidnapped family after a desert diamond deal goes horribly wrong.

Official Synopsis: UFC superstars Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Chael Sonnen, and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson star in this intense action-thriller. Cerrone plays Roy, a fighter who runs afoul of the Vegas mob and must run a $50 million shipment of diamonds to Mexico. He brings his G.l. brother Danny, but the shipment is stolen by a rival gang, and brother Joe’s family is abducted as punishment. Now the three siblings must join forces to penetrate the mob compound and rescue their loved ones — no matter how many lives it costs.