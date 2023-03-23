DONNIE WAHLBERG Hosts Chilling New Season of ‘Very Scary People’ Premiering April 16th On Investigation Discovery

VERY SCARY PEOPLE, hosted and executive produced by Donnie Wahlberg, returns for a new season next month on its new home Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network. Through in-depth interviews and incredible archival footage, each two-hour episode of VERY SCARY PEOPLE will offer unprecedented and comprehensive insight into not only the twisted crimes of these individuals, but a glimpse into their background, possible motives, psyche and the investigations that subsequently brought them all to justice. Featuring local authorities and journalists who investigated and covered the cases, as well as interviews with those close to both the victims and the killers, each episode of VERY SCARY PEOPLE will offer an expansive look into some of society’s most evil minds.

New episodes of VERY SCARY PEOPLE will premiere Sunday, April 16 at 9/8c on ID and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+ . All previous seasons of VERY SCARY PEOPLE are available to stream now on discovery+.

“I could not be more excited for a new season of VERY SCARY PEOPLE to air on Investigation Discovery,” said Wahlberg. “With each episode, we bring new insights into the lives of terrifying criminals to create awareness and hope this knowledge helps prevent similar crimes from happening in the future.”

“With an impressive background of work in the true crime space, Donnie Wahlberg has become one of the most trusted faces for fans of the genre,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID and HLN, linear and streaming. “And as the leader in true crime television, we at ID are delighted to become the new home of ‘Very Scary People’ and welcome Donnie to our family of first-rate storytellers known to be the most credible, passionate and knowledgeable in the business.”

The season premiere of “The Trailside Killer” on Sunday, April 16 at 9/8c on ID focuses on serial killer David Carpenter. From 1979 to 1981, Carpenter terrorized Northern California’s typically tranquil hiking trails, shocking the quiet community surrounding them with his cold-blooded violence and led local authorities on a twisted and challenging investigation to bring him to justice. The new season of VERY SCARY PEOPLE also digs into some of the most diabolical individuals of the past few decades, including: Larry Hall, the American murderer and rapist whose true nature was exposed by drug smuggler turned F.B.I. informant James Keene; the Times Square Killer, Richard Cottingham; The Happy Face Killer, Keith Jesperson; John Robinson, the internet’s first serial killer who dubbed himself the “Slavemaster;” and Judy Buenoano, a deadly Black Widow lurking behind the facade of nurse, wife and mother.

VERY SCARY PEOPLE is produced for ID by HLN.