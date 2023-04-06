Comedian SARAH SILVERMAN To Release New HBO Comedy Special In May

Comedy legend Sarah Silverman will return to HBO for her new stand-up comedy special debuting this May. The comedy special, her second for HBO, will feature all-new material, taped in front of a live audience at The Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We absolutely love working with Sarah. She’s truly one of the all-time greats, and her new special is smart, bold, and as insanely funny as ever.” – Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming

“I love working with Nina at HBO. She’s a great support system and we trust each other. She’s got lips, that one.” – Sarah Silverman

Silverman’s first HBO special, “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles,” earned her an Emmy® for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

The new special is produced by JAX Media; directed by Jonathan Krisel; Executive produced by Sarah Silverman, Amy Zvi, Jonathan Krisel, John Skidmore, and Brooke Posch.

About Sarah Silverman:

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy®-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. She currently hosts her weekly and critically acclaimed podcast “The Sarah Silverman Podcast” and she recently wrapped production on Netflix’s “Maestro.” On stage, Silverman continues to cement her status as a force in stand-up comedy and is currently traveling around North America on her “Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips” tour. The previously released Netflix standup special “A Speck of Dust,” culminated in two Emmy® Award nominations and a Grammy® Award nomination. Her hour-long HBO standup special “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles,” earned her a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special as well as an additional Primetime Emmy® Award and Writers Guild Award nominations. Silverman also made an impressive splash with her concert-meets-comedy film Sarah Silverman: Jesus is Magic. This past Spring, Silverman’s off-Broadway musical adaptation of her 2010 New York Times bestselling memoir “The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee” had a sold-out run with the Atlantic Theatre Company. Silverman previously hosted the Emmy® Award and Writers Guild Award nominated Hulu series “I Love You, America” and continues to lend her voice to several animated series, including “Bob’s Burgers.”