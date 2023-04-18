JONAS BROTHERS Announce Secret Limited Engagement Shows For LA, Dallas-Forth Worth and Baltimore

The Jonas Brothers announce three secret shows in Los Angeles, CA on April 25, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX on April 26, and Baltimore, MD on April 28. Venues will be revealed at a later date.

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan Onsale HERE. Registration for all dates will close Thursday, April 20 at 1 pm ET . The Verified Fan Onsale will be the only way for fans to access tickets to the intimate shows. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale starting April 21.

For more details on tickets and timeline, visit HERE.

Jonas Brothers’ new single “Waffle House,” released via Republic Records on Friday, April 7th, launched a new era for the band’s latest full-length record The Album, executive produced by Jon Bellion [Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey]. The Album is set for release on Friday, May 12th. Kicking off 2023, the band received their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023.

“Sucker,” the 5x-platinum single, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers’ rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling Happiness Begins (Republic Records).

In the wake of Happiness Begins, the band garnered a bevy of awards, including three trophies in the categories of “Top Duo/Group,” “Top Radio Songs Artist,” and “Top Radio Song” for “Sucker” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, a 2019 MTV VMA for “Best Pop Video,” “Best Duo/Group” at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards, including the prestigious “Decade Award.” They also picked up American Music Awards nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination, and more. Jonas Brothers teamed up with Marshmello for “Leave Before You Love Me,” claiming a Top 10 spot at Top 40 radio for six weeks and tallying millions of streams and views.