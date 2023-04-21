The Legendary JOHN OATES Releases Louis Armstrong Cover Song “What A Wonderful World”

Legendary rocker John Oates (of the iconic pop-rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates) has released a cover of Louis Armstrong’s iconic song, “What A Wonderful World.”]

Oates says, “What an honor for me to be able to cover one of America’s greatest popular songs. A true classic and a song that just makes everyone feel good. I hope you dig the 70s R&B style approach to the arrangement. I wanted it to be more upbeat and tried to make it my own.”

“What A Wonderful World” is the fourth single from his series of tracks that he is releasing each month. The recently released singles are “Why Can’t We Live Together” “Disconnected” and Pushin’ A Rock.”

Throughout the year, Oates will be releasing a series of digital singles distributed by “The Orchard” in a wide variety of eclectic styles as well as another series of songs from the upcoming feature film “Gringa” that will be out April 21st

In support of his new music, he will be touring throughout the year. See tour dates below and more are TBA.

John Oates Tour Dates

May 7 – Austin, TX – Z’Tejas

May 24 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

May 25 – Waukegan, IL – Genesse Theatre

July 14 – Boone, NC – The Schafer Center for The Performing Arts

July 27- July 28– Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate

September 6 – Nashville, TN – Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

September 11- Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic

“What A Wonderful World” is out everywhere at https://found.ee/wonderfulworld-1

About John Oates

John Oates is one half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates, as well as an accomplished solo artist. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The American Songwriters Hall of Fame, recipient of the prestigious BMI Icon Award as well as numerous American Music, MTV awards, and multiple Grammy nominations.

Since forming his creative partnership with Daryl Hall in the early 1970s, they have gone on to record 21 albums, which have sold over 80 million units, making them the most successful duo in rock history. They have scored 10 number one records, over 20 Top 40 hits, and have toured the world for decades. Their involvement in the original “Live Aid” concert and the groundbreaking “We Are The World” charity recording have further established them as legendary artists, who have personally and through their music, stood the test of time.

Since embarking on a solo career in 1999, John has recorded seven solo albums: Phunk Shui, 100 Miles of Life, Mississippi Mile, The Bluesville Sessions, Good Road To Follow, Arkansas and Live from Nashville with the Good Road Band. In addition, his 2017 autobiography “Change of Season” released by St. Martin’s press, became an Amazon best seller.