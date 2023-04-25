GIRLSCHOOL To Release ‘WTFortyfive?’ Album In July Via Silver Lining Music — Hear “Are You Ready? (Feat. Joe Stump)” Now!

Forty-five years young, British hard rock royalty GIRLSCHOOL comes out swinging with their fourteenth studio album, WTFortyfive?, a deliciously dirty declaration that age is a number that shows how much real raw attitude you have when it really counts. WTFortyfive? is set for release on July 28th via Silver Lining Music.

Lead single “Are You Ready?” sets the pace; a racy, raunchy, fun-saturated shapeshifter co-written with Alcatrazz’s Joe Stump that shows GIRLSCHOOL’s leathers may still carry the well-baked battle scars of decades past, but their songs and attitude are as fresh, fun, heavy, and catchy as ever before.

As a nod to their fellow partners in crime, GIRLSCHOOL today reveals the animated video for “Are You Ready?,” the video sequel to Alcatrazz’s “Don’t Get Mad… Get Even (feat. GIRLSCHOOL)” taken from the upcoming Alcatrazz album Take No Prisoners (set for release May 19th via Silver Lining Music). Both videos were created by Natalia Jonderko Smiechowicz.

Comments the band, “The first new GIRLSCHOOL music in nearly a decade! Powerful, heavy and with a great groove, this is the first single from our WTFortyfive? album! We think you’ll like it… Are you ready? We are!”

With WTFortyfive?, Kim McAuliffe (guitar/vocals), Denise Dufort (drums), Jackie Chambers (guitar/backing vocals), and Tracey Lamb (bass) leave the grit under their finger nails and the muck on their crusty leather boots as they riff and stomp their way through twelve statements of intent showing major attitude, some great melodies, and a consistent crunch to every guitar.

There’s the addictive mototörcharged scuzz of “It Is What It Is,” the Wandsworth via Sunset Strip sway of “Bump In The Night,” the youthful, punky romp of “Up To No Good,” and the smart, sassy, rock ‘n’ roll hooks of “Believing In You,” with McAuliffe’s vocals sounding as sharp and raucous as ever. And if that isn’t enough, their raunch roars and rolls alongside Biff Byford (Saxon), Phil Campbell (Motörhead), and Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) on a cracking cover of “Born To Raise Hell!” So throw away your inhibitions and join these spectacularly wild women on the most glorious of rock ‘n’ roll rides. Lemmy knew, so should YOU!

WTFortyfive? will be released on 12” vinyl, digipak-CD, digital download and streaming and special D2C bundles. Preorder yours today at THIS LOCATION.

Additionally, head over to girlschool.tmstor.es for a chance to win a GIRLSCHOOL WTFortyfive? custom made real leather jacket. T&Cs apply.

WTFortyfive? Track Listing:

1. It Is What It Is

2. Cold Dark Heart

3. Bump In The Night

4. Barmy Army

5. Invisible Killer

6. Believing In You

7. It’s A Mess

8. Into The Night

9. Are You Ready? (feat. Joe Stump)

10. Up To No Good

11. Party

12. Born To Raise Hell (feat. Biff Byford, Phil Campbell, Duff McKagan)

GIRLSCHOOL:

Kim McAuliffe – guitar/vocals

Denise Dufort – drums

Jackie Chambers – guitar/backing vocals

Tracey Lamb – bass

