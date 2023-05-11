LIONEL RICHIE Announces “Lionel Richie’s Dancing on the Sand” Curated Bahamas Travel Experience

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie has announced a one-of-a-kind Bahamas travel experience, “Lionel Richie’s Dancing on the Sand,” in partnership with Vibee. Founded by Live Nation, Vibee builds unforgettable curated trips for music lovers in the most sought after destinations around the world. From November 30 through December 3, 2023, “Dancing on the Sand” will celebrate the international superstar’s multi-decade music career while offering jetsetting fans a luxury weekend at the world-renowned Atlantis Paradise Island. For information on packages and pricing, visit dancingonthesand.com. The fan club presale for experience packages begins Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10am EST followed by Vibee’s presale Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10am EST. The experience goes on sale to the general public starting 10am EST on Friday, May 19, 2023 at dancingonthesand.com.

“I’m beyond excited to spend the weekend with my fans beachside in the Bahamas later this year,” said Richie. “We’ve personally curated ‘Dancing on the Sand,’ a concert destination experience that I’ll be headlining, joined by phenomenal performances by some very talented friends of mine, so this party will be going All Night Long!”

“Lionel Richie is one of the greatest performers of our time, so having him curate an unforgettable weekend with Vibee has been truly special,” said Vibee President Harvey Cohen. “‘Lionel Richie’s Dancing on the Sand’ will celebrate the superstar’s influential career while giving guests a unique inside look at his life. We’re excited for fans to get closer to Lionel than ever before as he performs his hits on the shores of Paradise Island.”

Guests can expect an epic headlining performance by Lionel Richie with Sheryl Crow, who was recently announced as an inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Vanessa Carlton, Megan Moroney and Jake Wesley Rogers will also take the stage throughout the weekend. Additional activities thoughtfully curated by the iconic artist include the Sunset Soiree kick-off party, the Hollywood Affair event where guests will walk the red carpet, and the Rewind Revue 80’s dance party. Each pool party will take place daily at the breathtaking Atlantis Baths Colonnade. Guests will also have the opportunity to sit down for an intimate conversation and Q&A with Lionel Richie where he will share his favorite stories spanning across his famed career. VIP add-ons are available for guests looking to further customize their island getaway, including spa packages, aquatic activities, rounds of golf, private rum tastings, and the rare opportunity to meet Lionel Richie.

Richie, who has now sold over 125 million albums, continues to make an indelible impact around the world. This past year, Richie was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress and was honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards. Over the course of his illustrious career, Richie has also received a number of other accolades including four Grammys, a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

Atlantis Paradise Island, the iconic resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, is a dynamic destination embodying Bahamian culture. Since its debut 25 years ago, Atlantis has also remained dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation. Atlantis features five unique lodging accommodations and over 20 dining options on site.

Vibee builds unparalleled moments for music fans and travel lovers across the globe. “Lionel Richie’s Dancing on the Sand” is just one of many of Vibee’s exclusive offerings, which include curated experiences, festival integrations and Las Vegas residencies. For a current roster of elevated Vibee experiences, please visit Vibee.com.