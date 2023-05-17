Legendary Entertainer VIOLENT J of INSANE CLOWN POSSE Announces “3 Headed Monster Tour”

VIOLENT J (Insane Clown Posse) has announced that he will be hitting the road on the 3 Headed Monster Tour that kicks off May 30th in Pontiac, MI at The Crofoot and concludes on June 21st in Columbus, OH at The King of Club’s. The tour is in support of Violent J’s solo release ‘Bloody Sunday’ that dropped earlier this year.

“I’m seriously looking forward to going back out there and blowin ninjas foreheads apart with this triple dose of napalm we callin the 3 Headed Monster,” says J.

3 Headed Monster Tour Dates:

May 30th Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

May 31st Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

June 1st Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

June 2nd Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop

June 3rd Minneapolis, MN @ Lyric at Skyway Theatre

June 5th Denver, CO @ The Roxy

June 6th Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

June 7th Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

June 9th San Antonio Texas @ Vibes Event Center

June 10th Ft. Worth, @ The Rail Club

June 11th Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

June 13th New Orleans, LA @ The Parish

June 14th Tampa, FL @ Club Skye

June 16th Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

June 17th Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

June 18th Lousiville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

June 20th Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

June 21st Columbus, OH @ The King of Club’s

Check out Violent J’s latest release Bloody Sunday available now on Psychopathic Records.

ABOUT THE LEGENDARY VIOLENT J

Violent J is an American rapper, record producer, professional wrestler, actor, writer, director, and one-half of the multi-gold and platinum-selling hip-hop group The Insane Clown Posse. He is also the co-founder of Psychopathic Records, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, and The Gathering of The Juggalos Music Festival.

Violent J started his career in the mid-1980s in the backyard and independent wrestling circuits. By the late 80s he began spending more and more time on music until that became his only focus in life. In 1991 Insane Clown Posse and Psychopathic Records were born. By 1995 ICP had received their first big label record contract and became a national touring band.

In 1997 Insane Clown Posse found national fame when their controversial album The Great Milenko was pulled off record store shelves just 4 hours after its release. Shortly after the media frenzy, ICP found themselves in a bidding war with every major record label eventually signing a deal with Island/Def Jam.

In the summer of 2000 ICP co-founded The Gathering of the Juggalos which is has become the longest running independent music festival in the country. Completely void of any sponsors The Gathering has become infamous and attracts its attendees from all parts of the globe.

For most of the first 10 years of ICP’s career they had always experienced an uphill battle. Generally never receiving any radio play, video play, or respect from their peers in the music industry. By 2010 that had finally changed, and they became part of pop culture.

Violent J continues to release new music with ICP and currently has just released his 4th solo project Bloody Sunday. Now in his prime, Violent J has no plans of ever slowing down and will continue to entertain the masses from now until the end of time.

