‘SARAH SILVERMAN: Someone You Love’ HBO Original Comedy Special Debuts May 27th!

Emmy®-winning comedian, actor, writer, and producer Sarah Silverman returns with her first HBO comedy special since 2013’s acclaimed “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles.” Filmed at The Wilbur Theater in Boston, SARAH SILVERMAN: SOMEONE YOU LOVE features the New England native showcasing her fearless chutzpah.

The HBO Original stand-up comedy special debuts SATURDAY, MAY 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Max and will air at 10:15 p.m. ET / PT on HBO. Check out the trailer below!

About Sarah Silverman:

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy®-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. She currently hosts her weekly and critically acclaimed podcast “The Sarah Silverman Podcast” and she recently wrapped production on Netflix’s “Maestro.” On stage, Silverman continues to cement her status as a force in stand-up comedy and is currently traveling around North America on her “Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips” tour. The previously released Netflix standup special “A Speck of Dust,” culminated in two Emmy® Award nominations and a Grammy® Award nomination. Her hour-long HBO standup special “Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles,” earned her a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special as well as an additional Primetime Emmy® Award and Writers Guild Award nominations. Silverman also made an impressive splash with her concert-meets-comedy film “Sarah Silverman: Jesus is Magic.” This past Spring, Silverman’s off-Broadway musical adaptation of her 2010 New York Times bestselling memoir “The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee” had a sold-out run with the Atlantic Theatre Company. Silverman previously hosted the Emmy® Award and Writers Guild Award nominated Hulu series “I Love You, America” and continues to lend her voice to several animated series, including “Bob’s Burgers.