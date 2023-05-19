GOO GOO DOLLS and O.A.R. Team Up For Cover of TOM PETTY Classic “I Won’t Back Down”

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have teamed up with O.A.R. for a brand new cover version of Tom Petty’s song “I Won’t Back Down.” A soaring collision of two alt-rock linchpins, the reimagined track arrives just before both groups join forces on the road this summer. Kicking off July 24th, Goo Goo Dolls’ The Big Night Out Tourfeatures O.A.R. as the special guests throughout the entire first leg, with Fitz and the Tantrums supporting on the second leg this September.

Listen to Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.’s rendition “I Won’t Back Down” now HERE and visit HERE for ticketing information and a complete list of dates for The Big Night Out Tour.

“I’m so excited to finally hit the road this summer with Marc and O.A.R.; it’s going to be an amazing night of music and fun.” says Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik. “We decided we wanted to give our audience the best night of their summer, and we are so proud to have teamed up not only for the tour, but to record one of our favorite songs together in Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

“It has been so great working with Johnny and the band on “I Won’t Back Down,” adds O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge. “Tom Petty’s music has been such an inspiration for us and a meaningful part of our musical journey. We’re looking forward to playing it out on the road for what will be a very special summer of music”

Traversing through major outdoor venues coast-to-coast, the North American run will see Goo Goo Dolls delivering career-encompassing sets that feature songs from their new album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography including the indelible hit “Iris,” which eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify last year. The band will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

The first album of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve just as they have for nearly four decades together. Consisting of 10 tracks including singles “Yeah, I Like You” and “You Are The Answer”, Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that’s led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

GOO GOO DOLLS – THE BIG NIGHT OUT SUMMER TOUR

Jul 24 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park *

Jul 26 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater *

Jul 27 – Saint Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

Jul 29 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater *

Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

Aug 01 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park *

Aug 02 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre *

Aug 04 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Aug 05 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

Aug 06 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – The Pavilion *

Aug 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC *

Aug 09 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest *

Aug 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Borgata *

Aug 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *

Aug 15 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

Aug 16 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater *

Aug 18 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion *

Aug 19 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

Aug 20 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

Aug 22 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

Aug 23 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

Aug 25 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater *

Aug 26 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

Aug 27 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre *

Aug 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Aug 31 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater *

Sep 02 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *

Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *

Sep 04 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sep 06 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre *

Sep 07 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Sep 12 – Eugene, OR – The Cuthbert Amphitheater #

Sep 14 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center #

Sep 15 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #

Sep 16 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center #

Sep 18 – Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Amphitheater #

Sep 20 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove #

Sep 22 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater #

Sep 23 – Omaha, NE – The Astro #

Sep 24 – Decatur, IL – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater #

Sep 26 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit #

Sep 27 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #

Sep 29 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater #

Sep 30 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

* With O.A.R.