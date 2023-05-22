John Waters’ Cult Classic ‘Hairspray’ Returning To Theaters In Celebration of 35th Anniversary!

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series continues with the 1988 hit comedy “Hairspray”—returning to theaters nationwide in honor of its 35th Anniversary on Sunday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 14.

The film stars Ricki Lake as a rebellious “pleasantly plump” teenager Tracy Turnblad, who attempts to be one of the featured stars on a popular dance show and win the coveted “Miss Auto Show” crown. “Hairspray” is directed by cult favorite John Waters and boasts an all-star ensemble that includes Divine, Sonny Bono, Debbie Harry, Jerry Stiller, and Ric Ocasek. The film laid the groundwork for the hit Broadway show of the same name, which debuted in 2002 and has won eight Tony® Awards.

Each screening includes two very special introductions – one by director John Waters, discussing his creative process behind the film and its enduring status – and the other by film historian and critic Leonard Maltin who breaks down the film that has become one of the most popular comedies of all time—both on Broadway and the big screen.