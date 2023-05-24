Paramount+ Unveils ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Trailer!

Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated second season of its critically acclaimed original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. The official season two key art is also now available. Season two will premiere Thursday, June 15 on Paramount+ in the U.S, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The second season will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with the premiere date to be announced at a later time. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode season will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Additionally, the trailer revealed a first look at the previously announced special crossover episode featuring STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS’ Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler in live-action form aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. The episode, which will also feature animation, was directed by “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and STAR TREK: PICARD actor and director Jonathan Frakes.

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any “Star Trek” series.

The series stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga. Season two also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

Season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Season one of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. It airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada and on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.