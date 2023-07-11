Troma Entertainment Celebrates 50 Years With Epic New 4K Restoration of the Entire Toxic Avenger Series!

Troma Entertainment, the longest-running independent movie studio in North America, celebrates their 50th anniversary this year with the release of all four of their groundbreaking Toxic Avenger films, presented in TROMAzing Ultra High Definition.

The Toxic Avenger Collection comes to home video on August 29th, and features a new 4K scan and restoration of each film from the original camera negatives, presented in the original 1.85:1 aspect ratio in HDR with English DTS 2.0 stereo audio; new introductions for each film from the President of Troma Entertainment and creator of The Toxic Avenger, Lloyd Kaufman; and a collectible Toxic Avenger postcard, all compacted into one MONSTROUS, TROMArific 8-Disc TOX SET oozing with TOXIC bonus features!

Melvin (Mark Torgl) lives the regular life of a 98-pound janitor at a gym, constantly bullied by the meathead members. The gym and Tromaville, NJ will never be the same when Melvin – after falling into toxic waste – becomes the Toxic Avenger! Toxie, armed with justice on his side, keeps the residents of Tromaville safe from the crime and evildoers that would tarnish the town he loves.

Featuring cameo appearances by award-winning actors Marisa Tomei, Michael Jai White, Julie Strain, and Corey Feldman, and A-listers including Hugh Hefner, James Gunn, Stan Lee, Kevin Eastman, and Eli Roth. Of course, no Troma-venture would be complete without musical legend Lemmy!

THE TOXIC AVENGER COLLECTION’S BONUS FEATURES INCLUDE:

THE TOXIC AVENGER [Unrated Director’s Cut] 4K Ultra HD

Prologue by Director Lloyd Kaufman; audio commentary with cast members Robert Prichard, Gary Schneider, and Dan Snow; and audio commentary with Director Lloyd Kaufman.

THE TOXIC AVENGER [Unrated Director’s Cut] Blu-ray

Introduction by Director Lloyd Kaufman; audio commentary with cast members Robert Prichard, Gary Schneider, and Dan Snow; audio commentary with Director Lloyd Kaufman; interviews with cast members Jennifer Baptist, Robert Prichard, Mitch Cohen, and Dan Snow; interview with co-Director Michael Herz; a “Mark Torgl Talks About The Toxic Avenger” featurette; Behind the Scenes; Photo Gallery; Trailers

THE TOXIC AVENGER PART II [Unrated Director’s Cut] 4K Ultra HD

Prologue by Director Lloyd Kaufman; audio commentary with Director Lloyd Kaufman.

THE TOXIC AVENGER PART II [Unrated Director’s Cut*] Blu-ray

Introduction by Director Lloyd Kaufman; audio commentary with Director Lloyd Kaufman; “At Home with Toxie” Mockumentary; an interview with cast member Lisa Gaye; Japanese news report on the filming of The Toxic Avenger Part II; “Radiation March,” a short film directed by Lloyd Kaufman; The American Cinematheque Honors 40 Years of Troma; Trailers.

THE TOXIC AVENGER PART III: THE LAST TEMPTATION OF TOXIE [Unrated Director’s Cut] 4K Ultra HD

Prologue by Director Lloyd Kaufman; audio commentary with Director Lloyd Kaufman; audio commentary with cast member Joe Fleishaker.

THE TOXIC AVENGER PART III: THE LAST TEMPTATION OF TOXIE [Unrated Director’s Cut] Blu-ray

Audio commentary with Director Lloyd Kaufman; audio commentary with cast member Joe Fleishaker; Behind the Scenes of the “Return to Nuke ’em High Vol. 1” screening at MOMA; The American Cinematheque Honors 40 Years of Troma; “Make Your Own Damn Horror Film” – Behind the Scenes of Old 37 with Kane Hodder and Bill Moseley; “A Halloween Carol” short film; Infomercial for “Rabid Grannies” Blu-ray Release; “Radiation March,” a short film directed by Lloyd Kaufman.

CITIZEN TOXIE: THE TOXIC AVENGER PART IV [Unrated Director’s Cut] 4K Ultra HD

Prologue by Director Lloyd Kaufman; audio commentary with Director Lloyd Kaufman; audio commentary with editor Gabriel Griedman; audio commentary with cast member Trent Haaga.

CITIZEN TOXIE: THE TOXIC AVENGER PART IV [Unrated Director’s Cut] Blu-ray

“Apocalypse Soon: The Making of Citizen Toxie” Behind the Scenes Documentary; audio commentary with Director Lloyd Kaufman; audio commentary with editor Gabriel Friedman; audio commentary with cast member Trent Haaga; Tribute to Lemmy Kilmister; The American Cinematheque Honors 40 Years of Troma; Trailers.

Troma continues the celebration with special screenings of the new 4K transfer of The Toxic Avenger at Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide in August 2023:

Aug 4: https://drafthouse.com/show/the-toxic-avenger

Aug 8: https://drafthouse.com/event/psycho-cinema-the-toxic-avenger

Aug 14: https://drafthouse.com/show/the-toxic-avenger-part-ii

Aug 22: https://drafthouse.com/event/psycho-cinema-the-toxic-avenger-part-ii

Aug 24: https://drafthouse.com/show/the-toxic-avenger-part-iii-the-last-temptation-of-toxie

Additional dates TBA. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Alamo Drafthouse website.