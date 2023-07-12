Legendary Cult Film ‘HEATHERS’ Returning To Theaters In Celebration of 35th Anniversary!

“What’s your damage, Heather?” — The original mean girls roam the halls of Westerburg High once again, as the hit dark comedy “Heathers” returns to theaters nationwide on Sunday, July 30 and Wednesday, August 2 in honor of its 35th Anniversary.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

These exclusive anniversary screenings also include the documentary featurette “Poor Little Heather,” a candid conversation with “Heathers” star Lisanne Falk, as she reflects on her experience working on the cult classic that would redefine ‘80s teen cinema.

Official Synopsis: Veronica (Winona Ryder) is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other girls’ cruel behavior. When Veronica and her new boyfriend, J.D. (Christian Slater), confront clique leader Heather Chandler (Kim Walker) and accidentally poison her, they make it appear a suicide. Soon Veronica realizes that J.D. is intentionally killing students he does not like. She races to stop J.D. while also clashing with the clique’s new leader, Heather Duke (Shannen Doherty).

Kira Deshler of Looper said, “While 2004’s “Mean Girls” may arguably be the most quotable teen movie of all time, the 1989 dark comedy “Heathers” gives it a run for its money. In fact, without the witty, cynical masterpiece that is “Heathers,” it’s hard to imagine a film like “Mean Girls” even existing.”