GODSMACK Announce Dates For 2023 Fall Tour

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band GODSMACK has announced additional North American tour dates in continued support of their eighth studio album Lighting Up The Sky (BMG).

The band will kick off their headlining fall tour, produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, on September 3 in Baton Rouge, LA. The tour will have stops in Tampa, FL; Salt Lake City, UT; Calgary, AB; Quebec City, QC; and more. The tour will feature direct support from Atreyu September 3-10 and I Prevail September 24-October 4, and October 10-22.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, July 19 at 10am local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, July 21 at 10am local time at godsmack.com.

Today, the band kicks off their summer co-headlining tour with Staind with stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV; and more. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit ??https://www.godsmack.com/tour.