Funko Unveils Special Edition COREY FELDMAN “Ascension Millennium” Inspired Pop! At SDCC 2023! (Exclusive Reveal)

Funko unveiled a surprise Corey Feldman special edition Funko Pop! inspired by Feldman’s music video for his hit single “Ascension Millennium.” This must have Pop! was revealed at one of San Diego Comic-Con’s most famous fan events, Funko Fun Days on Friday July 21. Only 3,000 units of this limited edition figure and 1000 rare variants will be for sale exclusively on Corey’s website and released in December, just in time for the holiday season!

Corey is on-site at Funko Fun Days for the big reveal and will be staying through the weekend to engage with his fans at autograph signings. Feldman states “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to be part of Funko Pop! culture and especially to be recognized for my music career.”

Corey will be signing from 2 PM – 6:30 PM at the 7 Bucks A Pop booth at SDCC on Saturday, July 22 and 1 PM – 4:30 PM on Sunday, July 23. He will be autographing items brought to him by fans as well as copies of his recently released six-disc Box Set “Love Left 2.1” and music-related memorabilia for purchase.

Corey Feldman “Ascension Millenium” Era Funko Pop Corey Feldman “Ascension Millenium” Era Funko Pop – Glitter Variant

The rockstar Corey Feldman Funko Pop! reveal comes just before Corey heads back out on tour this September in honor of the 30th anniversary of the release of his first album “Love Left”!

You can pre-order your exclusive Pop! now at www.coreyfeldman.net where you can also purchase VIP tickets to his concerts which includes meet & greets and signed merchandise.

Relive the magic of Feldman’s iconic video for ‘Ascension Millennium’ below!