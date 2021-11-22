Corey Feldman Unveils Never-Before-Seen “Runaway” Music Video From ‘Love Left 2.1’ Box Set!

In support of the release of his upcoming Love Left 2.1 Box Set, pop icon Corey Feldman has released an unseen music video for his song “Runaway” from 1986. Restored from the original VHS tape, this is the first song Feldman wrote and recorded when he was just 15 years old. The video was filmed in his father’s tiny one bedroom apartment in North Hollywood, CA during the time he was filming The Lost Boys.

“I felt this was a pivotal piece to include for my most dedicated fans, as it is my very first attempt at a music video and the first song I ever wrote and recorded,” said Feldman. “Sadly, it also features two men who would soon become my abusers. I’m not thrilled about promoting them as a trickledown effect of releasing this, but I feel it’s as poignant as it is unsettling, upon the realization that this was an obvious cry for help from my 15-year-old self that sadly fell on deaf ears. Two months later I would fall victim to their agenda, and as a result fled my home and began the journey towards healing, albeit with several expected bumps along the road of salvation.”

Watch the music video for “Runaway” below!

The all-new box set Love Left 2.1 is a celebration of the early years of his music career (1986-1994) and can be pre-ordered now ahead of its December 11 release date. Love Left 2.1 will only be available in physical formats (limited to 500 copies) and will not be released digitally. To pre-order, please visit www.coreyfeldman.net.

Showcased throughout four CDs, two DVDs, and more, the stunning box set includes unreleased music, a remixed and remastered version of his debut album Love Left, and Love Left 2: Arm Me with Love, a sequel to his debut album and his first full length studio album of all new music in six years.

The Love Left 2.1 Box Set features an original design heart shaped box illustrated by Howard Teman (who did the original Love Left album art) and graphic designed by GRAMMY-nominated artist Mark London.

Love Left 2.1 also has brand new, state-of-the-art hologram introduction by Corey that magically appears on top of each box (viewable by a QR-code accessed by your cell phone). In addition to over 60 songs, the box set includes a brand-new documentary, hours of unseen video footage, a 50-page magazine, a double-sided poster, a pair of “Classic Corey Style” wayfarer sunglasses, and more.

Featuring musical guests Michael Damian, Lita Ford, Don Dokken, Mickey Thomas (Starship), Hunt Sales, Roberta Freeman (Pink Floyd), Curtis Young, and BLAZAR, the included DVDs contain unreleased home videos, film clips, and rare photos of Feldman alongside Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses), Drew Barrymore, Corey Haim, Michael Jackson, Alfonso Ribiero, Wil Wheaton, Nicole Eggert, John Preston, Rick Springfield, Rain Pryor, Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton, and many more. This box set is a must-have for all Corey “Feldfans”.

For a detailed list of the box set contents, or for more information, please visit www.coreyfeldman.net.

