SPIRITBOX Announce November Release Date For ‘The Fear of Fear’ EP

SPIRITBOX, have announced their brand new EP ‘The Fear of Fear’ today. Set for release on November 3rd via Rise Records/Pale Chord, ‘The Fear of Fear’ is highlighted by a new single, “Jaded” and its accompanying cinematic music video. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE. Fans can pre-order ‘The Fear Of Fear’ now HERE.
‘The Fear of Fear’ builds on the band’s momentum from their massively successful 2021 debut album ‘Eternal Blue’, which topped charts and dominated critics’ year-end lists. The EP features previously released standalone single “The Void” along with 5 new tracks for a total of 6 songs.
SPIRITBOX ‘THE FEAR OF FEAR’ EP TRACKLISTING
1. Cellar Door
2. Jaded
3. Too Close / Too Late
4. Angel Eyes
5. The Void
6. Ultraviolet
SPIRITBOX will be touring extensively this fall in support of ‘The Fear of Fear’, having already conquered massive tours in Europe and North America this year. The band recently completed a UK headline run followed by multiple major summer festival shows, and will hit the road for an extensive run of shows across the US with Shinedown and Papa Roach this September/October.
Shinedown +Papa Roach + Spiritbox Tour Dates
Sept. 03 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 04 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 08 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavillion at Star Lake
Sept. 09 — Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Spet. 12 — Detroit, Mich. @Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 13 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 15 — Ocean City, Md. @ Ocean City Bike Fest
Sept. 19 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sept. 21 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 23 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 24 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Sept. 26 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Sept. 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sept. 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
Sept. 30 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 03 — Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Oct. 05 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 06 — Allen, Texas @ Credit Union of Texas Event Center
Oct. 08 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 09 — San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum
Oct. 12 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 13 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 15 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater
Oct. 19 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 20 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Papa Roach + Spiritbox Only
9/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
9/16 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater
9/17 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
10/2 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
10/10 – Lubbock, TX @ The Pavillion
ABOUT SPIRITBOX:
Spiritbox are arguably *the* hottest band in heavy music. Their debut album, Eternal Blue, dropped September of 2021 and rolled in on a global tsunami of critical acclaim, perfect score reviews and features everywhere including Spin, Forbes, Billboard and Alternative Press to multiple front covers including Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, Distorted Sound, Pollstar, and Revolver. The album spawned a string of hit singles including “Holy Roller“, “Constance“, “Circle With Me”, “Secret Garden“ and most recently, “Hurt you“. ‘Eternal Blue’ charted #13 Billboard Top 200, #1 Rock, #1 Hard Rock, #1 Vinyl, #2 Internet Albums, #2 Independent, #3 Digital Albums, #3 Album Sales and top 20 of the official charts in Australia (#8), Germany (#17) and UK (#19). To date, Eternal Blue has clocked up 244 million streams.
Spiritbox followed the release of Eternal Blue with the 3-song Rotoscope EP, in 2022. The title track for which came accompanied by an official music video shot by Max Moore, which has run up over 3.4 million YouTube views. The EP has clocked up 27 million streams.
To date, Spiritbox have accumulated over 400 million career streams across platforms and 76.4 million YouTube views. They were also nominated for 2 Juno Awards last year for Breakthrough Group Of The Year and Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year last year.
