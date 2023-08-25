SPIRITBOX Announce November Release Date For ‘The Fear of Fear’ EP

SPIRITBOX, have announced their brand new EP ‘The Fear of Fear’ today. Set for release on November 3rd via Rise Records/Pale Chord, ‘The Fear of Fear’ is highlighted by a new single, “Jaded” and its accompanying cinematic music video. Listen HERE and watch the video HERE. Fans can pre-order ‘The Fear Of Fear’ now HERE.

‘The Fear of Fear’ builds on the band’s momentum from their massively successful 2021 debut album ‘Eternal Blue’, which topped charts and dominated critics’ year-end lists. The EP features previously released standalone single “The Void” along with 5 new tracks for a total of 6 songs.

SPIRITBOX ‘THE FEAR OF FEAR’ EP TRACKLISTING

1. Cellar Door

2. Jaded

3. Too Close / Too Late

4. Angel Eyes

5. The Void

6. Ultraviolet

SPIRITBOX will be touring extensively this fall in support of ‘The Fear of Fear’, having already conquered massive tours in Europe and North America this year. The band recently completed a UK headline run followed by multiple major summer festival shows, and will hit the road for an extensive run of shows across the US with Shinedown and Papa Roach this September/October.

Shinedown +Papa Roach + Spiritbox Tour Dates

Sept. 03 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 04 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 08 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavillion at Star Lake

Sept. 09 — Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Spet. 12 — Detroit, Mich. @Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 13 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 15 — Ocean City, Md. @ Ocean City Bike Fest

Sept. 19 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 21 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 23 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 24 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 26 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept. 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sept. 30 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 03 — Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct. 05 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 06 — Allen, Texas @ Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Oct. 08 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 09 — San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 12 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 15 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Oct. 19 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 20 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Papa Roach + Spiritbox Only

9/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

9/16 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater

9/17 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/2 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/10 – Lubbock, TX @ The Pavillion

ABOUT SPIRITBOX:

Spiritbox are arguably *the* hottest band in heavy music. Their debut album, Eternal Blue, dropped September of 2021 and rolled in on a global tsunami of critical acclaim, perfect score reviews and features everywhere including Spin, Forbes, Billboard and Alternative Press to multiple front covers including Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Alternative Press, Rock Sound, Distorted Sound, Pollstar, and Revolver. The album spawned a string of hit singles including “Holy Roller“, “Constance“, “Circle With Me”, “Secret Garden“ and most recently, “Hurt you“. ‘Eternal Blue’ charted #13 Billboard Top 200, #1 Rock, #1 Hard Rock, #1 Vinyl, #2 Internet Albums, #2 Independent, #3 Digital Albums, #3 Album Sales and top 20 of the official charts in Australia (#8), Germany (#17) and UK (#19). To date, Eternal Blue has clocked up 244 million streams.

Spiritbox followed the release of Eternal Blue with the 3-song Rotoscope EP, in 2022. The title track for which came accompanied by an official music video shot by Max Moore, which has run up over 3.4 million YouTube views. The EP has clocked up 27 million streams.

To date, Spiritbox have accumulated over 400 million career streams across platforms and 76.4 million YouTube views. They were also nominated for 2 Juno Awards last year for Breakthrough Group Of The Year and Metal/Hard Music Album of The Year last year.