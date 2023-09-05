WHISKEY MYERS Announces December Dates For First-Ever Acoustic Tour!

Chart-topping hitmakers Whiskey Myers are set to embark on the first-ever acoustic tour of the decade-plus career that has seen the road warriors sell out iconic venues from Red Rocks Amphitheatre to the Ryman Auditorium with their signature high-energy production. Now, with the Whiskey Myers & Friends Tour set for this December, the genre-bending band brings a special, stripped-back version of their multi-Platinum catalog to fans alongside friends and special guests Aaron Raitiere, Adam Hood and Brent Cobb.

Tickets for the run of acoustic shows go on sale next Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. local time via whiskeymyers.com. Tickets to remaining Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour headlining shows and dates as direct support on Eric Church’s The Outsiders Revival Tour are on sale now.

The tour will feature unique versions of songs from across the band’s full discography, including their most recent critically acclaimed album Tornillo, praised by American Songwriter for putting Whiskey Myers “in a league of their own with their signature hard-rocking sound on full display” with Nashville Lifestyles declaring, “Southern rock is alive and well on Whiskey Myers’ Tornillo – and it comes with a brassy border-town swagger… Equal parts train songs, tenacious energy, and Tabasco… their lawless musicality burns like the sun.”

Whiskey Myers Upcoming Dates:

Sept. 13 Prior, Okla. | Born & Raised Festival

Sept. 21 Alpharetta, Ga. | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

Sept. 22 Alpharetta, Ga. | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. | PNC Music Pavilion *

Sept. 24 Charlotte, N.C. | PNC Music Pavilion *

Sept. 27 Saint Augustine, Fla. | The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^

Sept. 28 Saint Augustine, Fla. | The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^

Sept. 29. West Palm Beach, Fla. | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. |. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Oct. 7 Monterey, Calif. | Rebels & Renegades Festival

Oct. 14 Tyler, Texas | Rose City Music Festival

Nov. 11 Thackerville, Okla. | WinStar World Casino and Resort

Dec. 1. Birmingham, Ala. | Alabama Theatre +

Dec. 2 Pelham, Tenn. | The Caverns +

Dec. 3 Pelham, Tenn. | The Caverns +

Dec. 6 Akron, Ohio | Akron Civic Center +

Dec. 7 Louisville, Ky. | The Louisville Palace Theater +

Dec. 8 Fort Wayne, Ind. | Embassy Theatre +

Dec. 9 Rockford, Ill. | Coronado Performing Arts Center +

* Eric Church The Outsiders Revival Tour

^ Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour

+ Whiskey Myers & Friends Tour

About Whiskey Myers

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. In addition to headlining their own sold-out shows from coast to coast at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Ryman Auditorium, plus performing at marquee festivals Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Download and more, the six-piece was also personally selected to open The Rolling Stones’ Chicago stadium show in 2019. Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, available everywhere now via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, features the No. 17 most-played Americana song of 2022, “John Wayne,” and follows their fifth studio album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (No. 3 among new releases). In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.6 million albums and amassed over 2.3 billion streams while earning six RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications as an independent band. Known for their high-energy live show and unique sound, the band praised by Esquire as “the real damn deal” has also earned sync success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as Netflix series “What/If,” Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and CBS series “SEAL Team,” among several others. USA Today describes their sound as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.”

