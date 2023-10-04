DEMI LOVATO’s “A Very Demi Holiday Special” Set To Heat Up The Holiday Season On Roku!

Global superstar Demi Lovato is set to bring some holiday cheer to Roku this season with a new holiday special — “A Very Demi Holiday Special.” The Roku Original special invites streamers to get into the holiday spirit with Demi Lovato and her celebrity friends on Friday, December 8.

A heartwarming, captivating special featuring music and plenty of out-of-this-world surprises, “A Very Demi Holiday Special” will fill your home and heart with a very Demi twist on the festive spirit. Demi has invited some of her friends to help her celebrate the holidays. The celebrity guests will be revealed at a later time.

Demi will also perform classic holiday songs “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” including a very special surprise duet, as well as a few of Demi’s own original hits.

The special is produced by Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Pictures, exclusively to The Roku Channel this holiday season.

“Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we’ve created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “We can’t wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-kind Roku Original special.”

“The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations!” said Demi Lovato.

“We’ve had the honor of collaborating with Demi a number of times, and across documentaries, music videos, live performances, and podcasts, we’ve seen first-hand how uniquely multi-talented Demi is,” said OBB Founder and CEO Michael D. Ratner. “Yet again, in typical Demi fashion, ‘A Very Demi Holiday Special’ delivers. We’re excited to be working with the Roku team on a project that brings some much-needed joy for the 2023 holidays!”

Produced by OBB Pictures, “A Very Demi Holiday Special” is executive produced by Demi Lovato and OBB’s Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, and Simone Spira, as well as Todd Yasui.

Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate and New York Times best-selling author. She was first known for her onscreen talents, and soon after became a musical phenomenon for her remarkable vocal ability. She has released eight studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and four which boast over one billion streams on Spotify. Fresh off a powerhouse performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Demi just released her album REVAMPED which features rock versions of her hit songs, reimagining her career-defining songs with a fresh perspective that reflects her current artistic vision. As an advocate, Demi serves as Global Citizen’s official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world. With an audience of over 260 million on social media and over 45 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has captivated audiences with her renowned powerhouse vocals and illustrious songwriting, establishing herself as a global sensation.

OBB and Lovato are currently in production on the documentary film “Child Star” for Hulu, Lovato’s directorial debut that will deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato. OBB’s upcoming documentary film “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa” was bought by Netflix out of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival for a 2024 global release. And OBB’s longest running series, “Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls,” just returned for its ninth season. Last week, it was announced that OBB Pictures will be producing this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert special, for the first time ever on ABC.

“A Very Demi Holiday Special” is part of Roku’s growing slate of Roku Originals including “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” “The Great American Baking Show,” “Die Hart 2: Die Harter,” “Meet Me in Paris,” “Honest Renovations,” “Morimoto’s Sushi Master,” and more. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood.

