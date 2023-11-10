SAINT ASONIA Drop Lyric Video for New Version of “Wolf” featuring Skillet’s John Cooper

SAINT ASONIA — comprised of heavy hitters Adam Gontier (former Three Days Grace frontman) and Mike Mushok (Staind guitarist / founding member), along with Cole Gontier (bass) and Cody Watkins (drums) — have shared the lyric video for the new version of their song “Wolf.”

This version features guest vocals from Skillet’s John Cooper; the original appears on the ‘Introvert/Extrovert’ album. The anthemic song’s crunchy riffs and confident vocals and lyrics are amplified by the addition of Cooper. When they sing, “Everyone’s a wolf,” it just hits differently.

“We’re super fired up to share this new version of ‘Wolf’ with all of you,” says Gontier. “We are absolutely honored to have our good friend John Cooper from Skilletguest on this one; he is such an amazing person and an incredibly talented artist. Hope you all enjoy it! Let’s goooooo!”

The collaboration makes perfect sense, since SIANT ASONIA have spent most of 2023 on the road alongside Skillet. They appeared on the first leg of the Rock Resurrectiontour back in the spring and are currently touring with the band on the second leg, which runs through mid-December and features fellow rock titans Theory of a Deadman. All dates are below.

SAINT ASONIA Tour Dates

with Skillet + Theory of a Deadman:

11/10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

11/11 — Brookings, SD — Dacotah Bank Center

11/12 — Waukee, IA — Vibrant Music Hall

11/14 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

11/15 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center

11/17 — Youngstown, OH — Covelli Centre

11/18 — Johnstown, PA — 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

11/19 — Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino

11/21 — Norfolk, VA — Chartway Arena

11/22 — Salem, VA — Salem Civic Center

11/24 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place Amphitheater

11/25 — Orlando, FL — Orlando Amphitheater

11/28 — Mobile, AL — Mobile Civic Center Theatre

11/30 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena Von Braun Center

12/1 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

12/2 — Johnson City TN — Freedom Hall Civic Center

12/5 — Fort Wayne, IN — Allen County War Mem. Coliseum

12/6 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center

12/8 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

12/9 — Wichita, KS — Hartman Arena