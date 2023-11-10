SAINT ASONIA Drop Lyric Video for New Version of “Wolf” featuring Skillet’s John Cooper

SAINT ASONIA — comprised of heavy hitters Adam Gontier (former Three Days Grace frontman) and Mike Mushok (Staind guitarist / founding member), along with Cole Gontier (bass) and Cody Watkins (drums) — have shared the lyric video for the new version of their song “Wolf.”
This version features guest vocals from Skillet’s John Cooper; the original appears on the ‘Introvert/Extrovert’ album. The anthemic song’s crunchy riffs and confident vocals and lyrics are amplified by the addition of Cooper. When they sing, “Everyone’s a wolf,” it just hits differently.
“We’re super fired up to share this new version of ‘Wolf’ with all of you,” says Gontier. “We are absolutely honored to have our good friend John Cooper from Skilletguest on this one; he is such an amazing person and an incredibly talented artist. Hope you all enjoy it! Let’s goooooo!”
The collaboration makes perfect sense, since SIANT ASONIA have spent most of 2023 on the road alongside Skillet. They appeared on the first leg of the Rock Resurrectiontour back in the spring and are currently touring with the band on the second leg, which runs through mid-December and features fellow rock titans Theory of a Deadman. All dates are below.
SAINT ASONIA Tour Dates
with Skillet + Theory of a Deadman:
11/10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
11/11 — Brookings, SD — Dacotah Bank Center
11/12 — Waukee, IA — Vibrant Music Hall
11/14 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
11/15 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center
11/17 — Youngstown, OH — Covelli Centre
11/18 — Johnstown, PA — 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial
11/19 — Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino
11/21 — Norfolk, VA — Chartway Arena
11/22 — Salem, VA — Salem Civic Center
11/24 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place Amphitheater
11/25 — Orlando, FL — Orlando Amphitheater
11/28 — Mobile, AL — Mobile Civic Center Theatre
11/30 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena Von Braun Center
12/1 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
12/2 — Johnson City TN — Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/5 — Fort Wayne, IN — Allen County War Mem. Coliseum
12/6 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center
12/8 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena
12/9 — Wichita, KS — Hartman Arena
