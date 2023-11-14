PINKPANTHERESS Announces North American Dates For 2024 ‘Capable of Love Tour’

Singer and record producer PinkPantheress announced the North American leg of her Capable of love Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 12-date run kicks off on Saturday, April 6 in Detroit at Saint Andrew’s Hall, with stops in Toronto, Montreal, New York, Chicago, Austin and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, April 30 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium. Bktherula and Kanii will join PinkPantheress on select dates throughout the North American leg.

The North America dates follow PinkPantheress’ previously announced six tour stops throughout Europe and the UK, with shows in Dublin, Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Berlin, making it her biggest headline tour to date. Additionally, she will be joining Olivia Rodrigo on her GUTS World Tour for select dates across North America next summer.

TICKETS: Tickets for the North America dates will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, November 15. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 17 at 10 AM local time at pantheress.pink.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Capable of love Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 15 at 10 AM local time until Friday, November 17 at 9:59 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour announcement follows the release of PinkPantheress’ debut studio album, Heaven Knows, released via Warner UK / 300 Entertainment on November 10, 2023.

CAPABLE OF LOVE 2024 EUROPE DATES – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Tue Feb 20 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Thu Feb 22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester

Fri Feb 23 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

Tue Feb 27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Grote Zaal

Wed Feb 28 – Paris, France – Elysée Montmartre

Fri Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

CAPABLE OF LOVE TOUR 2024 NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Sat Apr 06 – Detroit, MI– Saint Andrew’s Hall ^

Sun Apr 07 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall ^

Wed Apr 10 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^

Fri Apr 12 – Boston, MA – Royale *^

Sun Apr 14 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

Wed Apr 17 – Chicago, IL – Metro * ^

Sat Apr 20 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville +

Mon Apr 22 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas +

Wed Apr 24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +

Thu Apr 25 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin +

Sun Apr 28 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park +

Tue Apr 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium +

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ With Bktherula

+ With Kanii

ABOUT PINKPANTHERESS

PinkPantheress is a multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and producer. On an upward trajectory since 2021, PinkPantheressintrospective lyrics, and ability to create infectious beats have garnered her a dedicated fan base. Following her critically acclaimed debut mixtape ‘To hell with it’, 2022 saw PinkPantheress win BBC Music’s Sound of 2022 and perform on her debut headline sold-out tour with dates in UK, EU, and US. Her exceptional rise to prominence caught the attention of British Vogue, where she was featured among the influential women on the prestigious Vogue 25 list, alongside Jodie Comer and Victoria Beckham. PinkPantheress’ single, “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 1 & Pt. 2” has taken the world by storm, spending an impressive 21 weeks, and counting in the Billboard Hot 100 (peaking at No.3), 28 weeks on the UK OCC singles chart (peaking at No.2) and charting #1 in several Spotify & Apple Music charts (holding the #1 position on Spotify UK for 33-consecutive days). Recently Boy’s a Liar Pt.2 received double platinum status and PinkPantheress has received 3 nominations at MTV EMAs for Best New Artist, Best New UK Artist, Best Collaboration, a MTV VMA nomination for Best New Artist, 2 BET Awards: Best Collaboration (Boy’s a Liar Pt.2) and the BET Her Award which honours motivational and empowering songs centredaround women. With each achievement, PinkPantheress continues to mesmerise and dominate, solidifying her status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

FOLLOW PINKPANTHERESS:

Website | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook