PORNO FOR PYROS Announce 2024 ‘Horns, Thorns En Halos’ Farewell Tour

Porno For Pyros, announced they will embark on their farewell tour in 2024. After a 26 year touring hiatus, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, and Peter DiStefano kick off the 16-city tour, produced by Live Nation, on February 13 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA making stops across North America in Los Angeles, CA; Denver, CO; Chicago, IL; Toronto, ON; Boston, MA; New York, NY and more before wrapping up in Montclair, NJ at The Wellmont Theater on March 10.

30 years since their self-titled album, the band has also begun to debut new music including a new ocean conscious single “Agua” releasing on November 16th – presave HERE. Perry Farrell shared his excitement for the launch stating, “Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life”. Originally inspired by the band members’ close encounters with dolphins on their globe-trotting surfing trips of the ‘90s, “Agua” reflects their contemporary environmental concerns. The single is part of a forthcoming self-released EP set to drop in 2024 ahead of the band’s touring run.

Last year saw the reunion of the original members (Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano, and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold out show at the Belasco in DTLA. Since then, they have performed at Rockville, the Chicago Metro followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available for presale as early as 12pm local time today, with the general on-sale taking place on Friday, November 17 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

PORNO FOR PYROS – HORNS, THORNS EN HALOS FAREWELL TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 13 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Orange County

Thu Feb 15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

Sat Feb 17 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

Sun Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Wed Feb 21 – Aspen, CO * – Belly Up Aspen*

Thu Feb 22 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Feb 24 –- Omaha, NE – Astro Theatre*

Mon Feb 26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed*

Tue Feb 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Feb 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sat Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Parx Casino*

Sun Mar 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Mar 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Mar 07 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Fri Mar 08 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun Mar 10 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

*Not a Live Nation Date

ABOUT PORNO FOR PYROS

Porno for Pyros is an American alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, United States in 1992, following the break-up of Jane’s Addiction. The band comprised former Jane’s Addiction members Perry Farrell (vocals) and Stephen Perkins (drums), as well as Peter DiStefano (guitar) and Martyn LeNoble (bass), until LeNoble was replaced by Mike Watt during the recording of 1996’s Good God’s Urge. The band released two studio albums, Porno for Pyros (1993) and Good God’s Urge (1996), before going on hiatus in 1998. Porno for Pyros has since reunited occasionally, and they are working on new material as of 2021.

Following the demise of the critically and commercially successful Jane’s Addiction, frontman Perry Farrell and drummer Stephen Perkins formed Porno for Pyros after acquiring guitarist Peter DiStefano and bass player Martyn LeNoble. Farrell named the band after seeing an ad for fireworks in a pornographic magazine. The name has also been connected through song lyrics to the LA riots which occurred in the band’s hometown around the time of Porno for Pyros’ inception. Prior to releasing their eponymous first album, Porno for Pyros embarked on a nationwide tour to support the new band. By the time the band’s debut album was released in 1993, anticipation surrounding the project was enough to briefly drive the album to the No. 3 position on the Billboard top 200 list. The video for the album’s second single, “Pets”, received heavy airplay on MTV. Following the album’s release, Porno for Pyros continued a heavy touring schedule, including an appearance at Woodstock ’94 along with a cameo on HBO’s The Larry Sanders Show. Unlike the relatively straight-ahead rock shows that were the hallmark of live Jane’s Addiction, Porno for Pyros live shows relied heavily on props, extras and special effects (including pyrotechnics).

