Country Legend HANK WILLIAMS JR. Announces 2024 U.S. Tour Dates!

Singer- songwriter and genre defying artist Hank Williams Jr. announced his 2024 tour, with varying support from Whiskey Myers, Neal McCoy, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Charley Crockett, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, and Old Crow Medicine Show. 2024 will also mark the 45th anniversary of the release of Hank Jr.’s hit album and single, Family Tradition.

Produced by Live Nation, the 13-city tour kicks off on Friday, April 5 at The Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, AL making stops across the U.S. in Hartford, Charlotte, Syracuse and more before wrapping up in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center on Saturday, September 14.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 8 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com, with select markets on sale at a later date. For a full list of timing and dates, see below and visitLiveNation.com for more information.

HANK WILLIAMS JR. 2024 TOUR DATES:

4/5/2024 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at The BJCC +

4/20/2024 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena!

5/17/2024 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek$ –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

5/18/2024 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live$

6/7/2024 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre# –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

6/8/2024 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center# –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

6/21/2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

6/22/2024 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

8/9/2024 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^ –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

8/10/2024 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach+

8/23/2024 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC+

8/24/2024 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview+

9/14/2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center$

+ with Whiskey Myers

! with Neal McCoy

$ with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

# with Charley Crockett

* with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

^ with Old Crow Medicine Show

About Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr.’s extremely impressive resume has spawned 70 million albums sold worldwide, six RIAA-certified Platinum albums, 20 RIAA Gold-certified, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 52 years since his first album in 1964, Williams Jr. released It’s About Time (Nash Icon Records) in 2016. In addition to the history-making “Are You Ready for the Country,” the project included tunes such as “Dress Like an Icon,” “Just Call Me Hank,” “It’s About Time” and “The Party’s On” as well as re-recorded versions of classics “Mental Revenge” and “Born to Boogie” with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brad Paisley on guitar. It’s About Time marked Hank’s 37th studio album in his five-decade career. Following It’s About Time, Williams Jr. has released several compilations, including All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over: Great Tailgating Songs, A Country Boy Can Survive (Box Set), Hank Jr. Sings Hank Sr. and 35 Biggest Hits.

In 2022 Hank Jr. continued to redefine the boundaries of rock and country music with the genre- crossing, chart-topping release of his most recent album, Rich White Honky Blues. Debuting at No. 1 on the Current Country, Americana/Folk and Blues Albums charts, the project was a successful collaboration between Williams and GRAMMY-winning Producer, Dan Auerbach. The 12-song-set was recorded live, reprising classics from Robert Johnson,Lightnin’ Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters, and more, delivering reinvigorated classic blues sounds infused with Williams’ signature rock and country flavor.

He continues to add accolades to an extremely impressive resume, which includes ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon, in addition to a GRAMMY win and coveted inductions into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame. As a touring artist, Hank Jr. was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.