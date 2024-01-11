SIMU LIU to Host The 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Actor and author Simu Liu (“Barbie,” “Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) joins as host for this year’s “People’s Choice Awards,” with voting kicking off today for the annual ceremony.

Voting is now open and fans worldwide can support their favorite nominee in each of the 45 categories representing movies, television, music and pop culture. The 2024 “People’s Choice Awards” will air live on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.. Additionally, “Live From E!: People’s Choice Awards” red carpet event will kick off the night at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on E!.

“I’m so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 ‘People’s Choice Awards,’” Liu said. “It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible.”

“We’re thrilled to have Simu Liu host the 2024 ‘People’s Choice Awards,’” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “As a fan-favorite tour de force in Hollywood, Simu’s limitless charm and connection to fans perfectly embody the spirit of this awards show.”

Liu is nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the Movie Performance category for his role in the smash hit film “Barbie.” In 2021, he won Action Movie Star for Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and was nominated in the Male Movie Star category for the same role.

Prior to his breakout Marvel role, Liu starred in the CBC/Netflix comedy series “Kim’s Convenience” for five seasons. He currently can be seen in Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing film, “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig and starring opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. His upcoming films include Lionsgate’s “Arthur the King,” Netflix’s science fiction thriller “Atlas,” opposite Jennifer Lopez, and Amazon’s action-comedy “Jackpot,” opposite John Cena and Awkwafina with Paul Feig directing. Liu’s New York Times bestselling memoir, “We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story,” was released by HarperCollins last year.

“People’s Choice Awards” and “Live from E!: People’s Choice Awards” are produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce.

Voting for the 2024 “People’s Choice Awards” runs today through Jan. 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can vote online at www.votepca.com. Additionally, votes cast on Turbo Tuesday, Jan. 16, will count twice, equaling a maximum of two votes per day, per category. The eligibility window for all categories is from the 2023 calendar year.

Categories have expanded this year to include “Male Country Artist,” “Female Country Artist,” “Male Latin Artist,” “Female Latin Artist,” and “Concert Tour.”

See the full list of all 45 categories and nominees online – Click Here!

Complete rules can be found at: https://votepca.com/rules