‘The Wizard of Oz’ Returns To Theaters In Celebration of 85th Anniversary!

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics 2024 kicks off with the beloved 1939 fantasy “The Wizard of Oz”—returning to theaters nationwide in honor of its 85th Anniversary on Sunday, January 28, Monday, January 29, and Wednesday, January 31. To see the event trailer at this location — Click here!

In this classic musical fantasy, Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land “somewhere over the rainbow.” Dorothy’s dream comes true when she, her dog Toto, and her family’s house are transported by a tornado to a bright and magical world unlike anything she has seen before. Unfortunately, she makes a mortal enemy of a wicked witch when the house falls on the hag’s sister. Now, befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart and a cowardly lion–and protected by a pair of enchanted ruby slippers–Dorothy sets off along a yellow brick road for the Emerald City to beseech the all-powerful Wizard of Oz for his help to return home.

“The Wizard of Oz” received five Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture (Outstanding Production), and captured two Oscars®—Best Song (“Over the Rainbow”) and Best Original Score — plus a special award for Outstanding Juvenile Performance by Judy Garland. The film was an overwhelmingly popular and critical success upon its initial release and proved its ability to continually captivate audiences when M-G-M reissued the film in 1949 and 1955.

Each screening includes an exclusive introduction by acclaimed film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, shedding light on the groundbreaking film’s incredible legacy and lasting impact—both on cinema and pop culture.

Don’t forget to check to check out Fathom Events’ screenings of ‘The Muppet Movie’ later this year!