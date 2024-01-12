HARDY Announces Dates For ‘QUIT!!’ Headlining Tour

HARDY is kicking of 2024 in a bug way! Kicking down the door on his next chapter of music, Big Loud Records / Big Loud Rock heavy-hitter returns today with “QUIT!!,” an autobiographical and referential spoken word track that recaps his journey to becoming “Nashville’s nü-metal king” (Los Angeles Times). Calling back to his infamous 2022 ACM Honors speech accepting his first-ever ACM Songwriter of the Year award, HARDY’s “QUIT!!” continues to push the boundaries wide on his bombastic, genre-less, and wide-reaching appeal. SPIN puts it simply: “For HARDY, a rock-loving country star, shocking his audience in this way is exactly the point.”

“Thank you for inspiring me to be great,” HARDY says. “I guess sometimes holding a grudge is a good thing.”

Taking “QUIT!!” and more new music to come directly to fans, HARDY also announces today his 15-date summer Quit!! tour produced by Live Nation, bringing Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley, and Stephen Wilson Jr. with him to amphitheaters and arenas across North America, headlining the largest venues of his career.

Quit!! Tour Dates

May 30 – Rogers, Ark. – Walmart AMP ?*?

May 31 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ?*?

June 1 – Noblesville, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center ?*?

June 6 – Toronto, Ont. – Budweiser Stage ?*?

June 7 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. – Broadview Stage at SPAC ?*?

June 8 – Buffalo, N.Y. – Darien Lake Amphitheater ?*

June 14 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion ?*?

June 15 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ?*?

June 20 – Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center ?*?

June 21 – Mansfield, Mass. – Xfinity Center ?*?

June 22 – Gilford, N.H. – BankNH Pavilion ?*?

June 27 – Camden, N.J. – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ?*?

June 28 – Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live ?*?

July 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center ?*

July 27 – Tinley Park, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ?*

ABOUT HARDY

Big Loud Records’ heavy-hitter HARDY has never been just one thing. Kicking down the door on his next chapter of music now, he returns with “QUIT!!,” an autobiographical and referential spoken word track that recaps his journey to becoming “Nashville’s nü-metal king” (Los Angeles Times). HARDY soared to new heights in 2023 with the release of critically acclaimed half-country, half-rock sophomore album the mockingbird & THE CROW, adding to nearly four billion career streams. The dichotomous, 17-track effort debuted top five all-genre on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and kinged seven additional Billboard charts in its first week, including Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Album Sales. The pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as “a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter), “capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all” (Rolling Stone). A 5X ACM award winner and 2X CMA award winner, HARDY has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. HARDY has written 13 No. 1 singles including his own 2X platinum No. 1 “ONE BEER” feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, chart-topping, platinum Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, “Beers On Me,” and game-changing 2X platinum duet “wait in the truck” feat. Lainey Wilson. He also kinged the rock radio charts with “JACK,” and Top 5 single “SOLD OUT.” He’s previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and just announced his 15-date Quit!! tour, headlining amphitheaters and arenas across North America all summer.

