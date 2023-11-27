JASON ALDEAN Extends ‘Highway Desperado Tour’ Into 2024 With New Dates!

Renowned performer JasonAldean.com has revealed plans for an extensive 2024 tour, building on the success of over 40 sold-out shows in 2023. The Highway Desperado Tour extension kicks off on May 18th at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK, and spans 24 cities across the U.S., concluding in Macon, GA, at the new Macon Amphitheater on October 5th. Produced by Live Nation, the tour features special guests Hailey Whitters and Lauren Alaina in select cities, along with Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver throughout all dates. Additionally, Aldean will headline various festivals and co-headline the 2024 Rock the Country festival tour, alongside the newly added Highway Desperado Tour dates.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 am local time on JasonAldean.com, with select markets to follow. VIP packages offering premium tickets, access to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, pre-show acoustic performances, Q&A sessions with Jason Aldean, VIP gift items, and more will be available, providing fans with an enhanced concert experience. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

The tour announcement coincides with the recent release of Aldean’s 11th studio album, HIGHWAY DESPERADO, on November 3rd. The album features fourteen tracks, including the chart-topping single “Try That In A Small Town.” Aldean, a 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner, introduced new music in May with the fan-appreciation anthem “Tough Crowd” at the ACM Awards. The album includes three tracks co-written by Aldean, marking a return to songwriting since his 2009 Wide Open album. The latest single, “Let Your Boys Be Country,” is accompanied by a music video featuring special appearances by Aldean’s children. HIGHWAY DESPERADO follows Aldean’s double album MACON, GEORGIA, which garnered him his 28th career #1 single, “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” and a Billboard Music Award nomination for “Top Country Song,” among other accolades. Since his chart debut in 2005, Aldean has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in Country music.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO 2024 TOUR DATES:

5/18/24 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort*

7/11/24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview&

7/12/24 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater& –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

7/13/24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center – ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

7/25/24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena^

7/26/24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

8/1/24 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater^

8/2/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^ –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

8/3/24 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

8/8/24 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center^

8/10/24 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake^

8/16/24 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

8/17/24 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/24/24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion&

8/25/24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion&

8/29/24 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

8/30/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live&

9/5/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater&

9/6/24 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater&

9/7/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre&

9/12/24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort*

9/20/24 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center*

9/21/24 – Laughlin, NV – Laughlin Event Center*

10/5/24 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater&

*Not A Live Nation Date

& with Hailey Whitters

^ with Lauren Alaina

About Jason Aldean

With 28 number one singles, 18 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold, Grammy-nominated, Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean is the current reigning ACM Artist of the Decade. Since his 2005 chart debut, the 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner has the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart–more than any other artist–with “songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase” (Billboard) that have “vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success” (Atlanta Journal Constitution). He has released 11 studio albums, most recently HIGHWAY DESPERADO, which features Aldean’s breakthrough Hot 100 chart-topping single “Try That In A Small Town,” his 28th career #1 single at Country Radio. HIGHWAY DESPERADO follows the success of Aldean’s sold out, 40+ city headlining tour of the same name, which was recently extended into 2024 with 24 cities added to the schedule. For more information, visit www.JasonAldean.com.