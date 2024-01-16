LIONEL RICHIE and EARTH, WIND & FIRE Announce Dates For 2024 ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour!

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie announced the extension of his Sing A Song All Night Long tour with very special guests and one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 13-date run of shows kicks off on Thursday, May 23 in Knoxville at Thompson Boling Arena, with stops in Jacksonville, Memphis, Kansas City, Columbus and more before wrapping up on Sunday, June 16 in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Center.

The 2024 dates follow a highly successful 2023 sold-out 20-date run of the Sing A Song All Night Long tour which made its way through North America with stops in Chicago, Boston, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

2023 was another pivotal year for music icon Lionel Richie, who has sold over 125 million albums. He was recently inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress and was honored at Kennedy Center Honors. Richie has served as a judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” for the past six seasons and will return for its 7th season, set to debut in February 2024.

With over 100 million albums sold worldwide and an impressive nine GRAMMY® Awards, Earth, Wind & Fire has cemented their lasting impact on popular music as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Most recently, the legendary musical group earned their 27th career GRAMMY® nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance as a featured artist on Victoria Monét’s song “Hollywood.” These two iconic artists have now sold a combined quarter billion albums worldwide.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Artist presales beginning Wednesday, January 17 at 10 AM local time. The general onsale will begin Friday, January 19 at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, limited edition tour posters, specially designed VIP gift items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu May 23 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Sat May 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tue May 28 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Wed May 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Fri May 31 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Jun 04 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jun 06 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Jun 07 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jun 09 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Wed Jun 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Thu Jun 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Jun 15 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sun Jun 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

About Lionel Richie

International superstar Lionel Richie boasts a discography of albums and singles that is second to none. With more than 125 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar®, Golden Globe®, and four Grammy Awards®*, Richie has been honored with distinctions including 2016 MusicCares Person of the Year, 2017 Kennedy Center Honors, and the 2022 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress. In 2022, he was both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and received the 2022 American Music Awards Icon Award, his 18th AMA award. The legendary singer, songwriter, producer, and Tuskegee, Alabama native is a true music icon.

Richie is known for his mega hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” and “Dancing on the Ceiling.” He co-wrote the 1985 song “We Are the World,” recorded by the history-making supergroup USA for Africa. Richie’s song catalog also includes his early work with The Commodores, where he developed a groundbreaking style that defied genre, penning smashes such as “Three Times a Lady,” “Still,” and “Easy.” Richie is one of only two solo songwriters who has written eight number one hits that made the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A dedicated philanthropist, in 2019 Richie was named Global Ambassador and first Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince’s Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III. In this role, Richie supports the charity as it sets to work on a new global remit, tackling issues such as youth education and unemployment, supporting indigenous youth and helping build sustainable communities. Richie was also honored at 2019’s Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas for his support of Keep Memory Alive, the Cleveland Clinic’s center for improving the lives of those affected by brain disorders.

In April 2016, Richie launched his headline residency show in Las Vegas: “Lionel Richie—All the Hits.” In an unforgettable evening featuring his trademark era-defining anthems, Richie took his fans on a one-of-a-kind musical journey, performing hit-after-hit of his legendary songs. In 2024, Richie continues this historic residency, now at the Wynn Encore Theater, in “Lionel Richie: King of Hearts.”

In 2023, Richie concluded his acclaimed 20-city “Sing A Song All Night Long” arena tour featuring special guests—one of the best-selling bands of all time—Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour kicked off in St. Paul, with stops across North America in Chicago, Toronto, and New York, and finished with a showstopping performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Richie has served as a judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” for the past six seasons and will return for its 7th season, set to debut in spring 2024.

For more information on Lionel Richie, please visit:

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok | Website

About Earth, Wind & Fire

Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. In 1969, music legend Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. With soul as deep as the planet, Earth, Wind & Fire charted a history that will live on forever. They’ve scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They’ve released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They’ve won an impressive nine GRAMMY® Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music and, in 2019, their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire’s music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing as they continue to create joy and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere. From the funky and infectious “Let’s Groove” to the timeless dance classic “September” to the heartfelt “Reasons,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives; now, then and forever.

For more information on Earth, Wind & Fire please visit:

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Website