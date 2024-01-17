Shout! Studios To Release Jim Henson Classics LABYRINTH and THE DARK CRYSTAL Digitally In February!

Behold the spectacular fantasy feature films from prolific genius Jim Henson when the pop culture masterpieces LABYRINTH and THE DARK CRYSTAL are set to unleash globally on Digital on February 6, 2024 by Shout! Studios in collaboration with The Jim Henson Company. Movie enthusiasts and collectors will relish the definitive digital releases of LABYRINTH (starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly) and THE DARK CRYSTAL (starring Jim Henson, Kathryn Mullen, and Frank Oz), available for purchase and/or rent across major digital entertainment platforms around the world. Each movie boasts new digital key art and trailer. Whether reliving childhood memories or discovering these two ground-breaking movies for the first time, prepare to be spellbound as you embark on these mesmerizing cinematic journeys that will ignite your imagination like never before.

Moreover, LABYRINTH and THE DARK CRYSTAL will be available together in a digital bundle on select platforms for the first time, allowing loyal fans and movie collectors to own and enjoy both iconic movies.

Jim Henson masterfully created completely original fantastical worlds that transcend imagination – brimming with magic and mystery, complete with a host of iconic characters. Whether it is the world of Thra, or the Goblin King’s Labyrinth, these unforgettable realms reflect Henson’s unparalleled talent to bring the magical, the whimsical, the bizarre, and the extraordinary to life.

ABOUT LABYRINTH:

Produced by The Jim Henson Company and Lucasfilm Ltd. with creatures brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, LABYRINTH was directed by Jim Henson, who worked closely with acclaimed artist and Conceptual Designer Brian Froud, and Executive Producer George Lucas to create a mesmerizing fantasy movie adventure.

LABYRINTH, starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, was originally released in 1986. The film is an unforgettable fantasy adventure that follows Sarah Williams (Connelly) as she makes her way through the labyrinth of the Goblin King Jareth (Bowie) in search of her little brother Toby. A mainstay of the fantasy genre with its spectacular visual effects and ground-breaking animatronics, LABYRINTH is of special interest to David Bowie fans worldwide as the film contains original songs written and recorded by Bowie especially for the film.

ABOUT THE DARK CRYSTAL:

From the brilliant imagination of Jim Henson, this puppetry work of genius recounts the timeless tales of good versus evil, becoming a cult favorite around the world. Directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz, the film features innovative animatronics and uniquely memorable characters created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™. Since its initial release in 1982, the film has earned a place in cinematic history as a masterpiece of fantasy and continues to reign as one of the must-see classics of its genre.

Travel back in time to the faraway planet of Thra where evil Skeksis are in control and the Gelfling Jen, the last of his kind, is sent on a quest by the peaceful Mystics to find the missing shard that will restore balance and heal the world.

Fans and consumers who plan to purchase digital versions of LABYRINTH and THE DARK CRYSTAL will also have access to loads of legacy bonus features from each film on Apple iTunes.

U.S. Pre-orders:

LABYRINTH

https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/labyrinth/umc.cmc.703b2zy35ovxjtm2b9eegx4h

THE DARK CRYSTAL

https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/the-dark-crystal/umc.cmc.299wff8slu38cf9u7xy0xk35n

The bonus offerings for APPLE iTunes Extras include:

LABYRINTH

Commentary with Brian Froud

Reordering Time: Looking Back on Labyrinth

The Henson Legacy

Remembering The Goblin King

Anniversary Q&A

Inside The Labyrinth

Original Theatrical Trailer

Original Teaser Trailer

Original TV Spot

THE DARK CRYSTAL

Commentary with Brian Froud

The World of “The Dark Crystal”

Storyboard Track

The Myth, Magic and the Henson Legacy

Light on the Path of Creation

Shard of Illusion

Deleted Funeral Scene

Original Skeksis Language

Photo Galleries