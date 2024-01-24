GUNS N’ ROSES Unveil A.I.-Powered Music Video For ‘The General’

Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses have unveiled the official music video for their brand-new single, “The General.” The cinematic clip notably stands out as the band’s first-ever A.I.-powered music video. The ambitious video intercuts 20 live vignettes with an A.I.-animated psychedelic visual trip. Between the concert footage, it dives into the subconscious of a young boy who stares down the monsters of dark childhood memories, blurring worlds in the process. The result is unlike anything the band has done before and continues a longstanding historic tradition of bold visuals from Guns N’ Roses. To bring this vision to life, Guns N’ Roses collaborated with Dan Potter—Creative Director of London-based creative studio Creative Works. This collaboration was between real and artificial designers, and the inspiration came from within the band.

ABOUT GUNS N’ ROSES

Entrenched in the fabric of popular culture, Guns N’ Roses’ iconic 1987 masterpiece, “Appetite For Destruction,” has earned the title of “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and holds the prestigious position as “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time.” Following this triumph, Guns N’ Roses captivated the world with the dual success of the over 7x-platinum “Use Your Illusion I” and “Use Your Illusion II,” claiming the top two spots on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart upon their release. With a cumulative sales figure of 100 million units to date, their discography includes notable works such as “G N’ R Lies” (5x-platinum), “The Spaghetti Incident?” (platinum), “Greatest Hits” (5x-platinum), and “Chinese Democracy” (over 6 million worldwide). Additionally, they stand as one of the most-streamed rock bands globally, amassing an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The band’s “Not In This Lifetime… Tour” achieved the status of the “fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time,” selling over 5 million tickets and featuring a headline performance at Coachella. Guns N’ Roses shows no signs of slowing down, with ongoing tours and exciting surprises—the “Nightrain” barrels ahead at full throttle.

Guns N’ Roses comprises Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).