‘DUNE’ Returns To Theaters Nationwide For 40th Anniversary In February!

The sci-fi classic, DUNE, is hitting theaters once again in 2024! Return to Arrakis this February, as Fathom Events and Universal Pictures honor 40 years of the 1984 cult hit “Dune” with a special limited engagement on Sunday, February 18 and Monday, February 19.

This film version of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction epic, Dune, explodes on the screen with dazzling special effects, unforgettable images, and powerful performances. The saga of intergalactic warrior Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan) and his messianic rise to leadership features an all-star cast, including Jose Ferrer, Max Von Sydow, Oscar® winner Linda Hunt and rock legend, Sting. This monumental Dino DeLaurentiis presentation is directed by David Lynch (The Elephant Man, Eraserhead), with photography by Academy Award® winner Freddie Francis, music by Grammy® winner Toto, and incredible monster creation by E.T.’s Carlo Rambaldi. Visit an unbelievable world beyond time and space and experience the ultimate adventure that goes beyond the imagination.

Exclusive to the Fathom Events presentation is a vintage BTS piece called “DUNE Models”. In the piece, the model unit supervisor Brian Smithies explains the unique challenges of bringing the models to life on DUNE, from the uncomfortable weather conditions to the crude motion control ships.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

“Dune” is considered one of the most influential science fiction novels of all time. Written by Frank Herbert and first published in 1965, the novel explores themes of politics, religion, and environmentalism in a distant future where noble families control planets and a valuable spice called melange is at the center of power struggles. The intricate world-building and deep philosophical themes have made “Dune” a classic in the genre.