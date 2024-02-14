COREY FELDMAN Gives Fans a Valentine’s Day Treat: “Loserville Tour” Exclusive VIP Experience Unveiled!

Pop icon Corey Feldman is spreading love this Valentine’s Day with an exciting surprise for his devoted fans. Feldman enthusiasts will be thrilled to learn that VIP tickets for exclusive after-show experiences during his highly-anticipated “Loserville Tour” will officially go on sale starting February 22 on Corey’s official website. With only 100 spots available per night, fans are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their place. Detailed information regarding these VIP experiences will be communicated to ticket holders via email prior to each show, ensuring an immersive and personalized experience for all.

Feldman’s participation in Limp Bizkit‘s highly-anticipated 2024 North American tour adds an extra layer of excitement to an already electrifying lineup as he will share the stage with rapper Bones (accompanied by Eddy Baker & Xavier Wulf), synth-punker N8NOFACE, and Riff Raff.

Dubbed the “Loserville Tour,” this epic run will kick off on July 16th, 2024, (which just happens to be Corey’s birthday), at Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, Wisconsin, and conclude on August 24th, 2024, at San Bernardino’s iconic Glen Helen Amphitheater. With the tour launching on Feldman’s birthday, Feldman and his fellow artists are set to deliver an unforgettable experience for their fans. We are being told anything can happen and there will be many surprises.

“I am so truly honored & elated to be joining my old friend Freddy D, & this amazingly talented line up, with my touring band of the past few years. We are planning a very special once in a lifetime type set, that you will never hear or see us perform anywhere else. So expect the unexpected with this one, because we are planning on blowing up minds & amphitheaters across the country with a packed power set to kick off the show each night, starting with my biggest birthday concert ever!” — Corey Feldman

The other exciting news is that Corey is back in the studio working on new ideas tailored specifically for this tour and upcoming festivities. Stay tuned for further announcements to be revealed in the coming weeks!

Tour dates are below and tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster and Live Nation ! For more information on Corey Feldman’s “Loserville Tour” and ticket details, visit Corey’s official website at www.coreyfeldman.net and follow his social media channels for the latest updates.

Loserville 2024 Tour Dates:



07/16 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater *



07/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL *

07/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

07/21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

07/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/26 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/28 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/31 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

08/02 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

08/04 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

08/06 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

08/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/09 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

08/11 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

08/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

08/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

08/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

08/21 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

08/23 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord *

08/24 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater *