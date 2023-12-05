LIMP BIZKIT Announces ‘2024 Loserville Tour’ Featuring Pop Icon COREY FELDMAN, RIFF RAFF and More!

Nü metal legends Limp Bizkit have announced the 2024 Loserville Tour. The North American run will hit 24 cities next summer and feature an epic lineup of special guests – Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, and Corey Feldman will perform, and the legendary Riff Raff will host & MC each night. Kicking off on July 16 in Somerset, WI, the tour makes stops in Toronto, ON; Charlotte, NC; West Palm Beach, FL; Houston, TX and more before wrapping up in San Bernardino, CA at Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 24.

TICKETS: Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, December 7. The general on-sale begins on Friday, December 8 at 10am local time at loservilletour.com.

2024 LOSERVILLE TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 16 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Thu Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sat Jul 20 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 26 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Jul 31 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Aug 04 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 06 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 09 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Aug 13 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Aug 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 21 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Aug 23 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Thu Aug 24 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater