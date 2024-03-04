SUBLIME WITH ROME Announces “The Farewell Tour” — “Love is Dangerous” Single Drops In April!

Ska alternative rock group, Sublime with Rome, announces the dates for The Farewell Tour kicking o? April 11th, just after the release of their ?nal single “Love Is Dangerous” on April 5th. The ?nal farewell self-titled Sublime with Rome album will follow later this year. The touring members for this ?nal leg will consist of Rome Ramirez, Joe Tomino on drums, Brian Allen (Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown) on the bass, and Gabrial McNair (No Doubt, Green Day), on the trombone/keys.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 8th 10AM local time at https://www.sublimewithrome.com/tour. See all tour dates below.

Rome says, “I’m beyond excited to announce our upcoming farewell tour! As we gear up to hit your city, the excitement is brewing. Get ready for an epic night ?lled with not only the Sublime hits but a special focus on never-before-heard SWR originals. This tour is a unique opportunity to celebrate the incredible journey we’ve had together with our fans. Join us for an unforgettable evening as we reminisce and create lifelong memories. Let’s make this farewell tour one for the books!

Sublime With Rome 2024 Tour Dates

4/11/24 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Live Tulsa

4/12/24 – Gonzales, TX – Cattle Country Music Fest

4/19/24 – Ledyard, CT – Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

4/20/24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

4/26/24 – Tucson, AZ – Pima County Fair

4/27/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

4/28/24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

5/10/24 – Maui, HI – The MayJah RayJah 2024

5/11/24 – Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024

5/31/24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

6/15/24 – Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventures Theme Park

8/10/24 – Victoriaville, QC – Rock La Cauze

8/14/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoor

8/15/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair

8/16/24 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

8/17/24 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Indiana

8/22/24 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

8/23/24 – Toronto, ON – Venue TBA

8/24/24 – New York, NY – Pier 17

8/25/24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

8/28/24 – Hanover, MD – The HALL @ Live!

8/29/24 – Manteo, NC – Venue TBA

8/30/24 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

8/31/24 – Charleston, SC – Fire?y Distillery

9/1/24 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

9/5/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s

9/12/24 – McHenry, IL – Rise Up McHenry

9/14/24 – Kansas City, MO – Power & Light

About Sublime With Rome

Sublime with Rome, the ska alternative rock group from California, was formed in 2010 by Rome Ramirez, Eric Wilson, and Bud Gaugh. With fan-favorite hits such as “Wrong Way”, “Santeria”, “Bad?sh”, “What I Got”, “Caress Me Down”, “40oz to Freedom” and many more, the band’s concerts are pure sing-along enjoyment from beginning to end.

The band released its debut album, Yours Truly, on July 12, 2011, and broke the top ten on the Billboard 200. The band previously toured in support of their hit 2019 album Blessings with singles “Wicked Heart” and “Light On” making a splash on alternative radio. Blessings is the band’s third studio album, and it was helmed by Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, and more. In 2020 Sublime With Rome dominated the rock and alternative music charts as well as headlining shows in sheds, amphitheaters, and major festivals worldwide.

Sublime with Rome continued to make waves in 2023, having collaborated with Slightly Stoopid on “Cool & Collected,” the ?rst new release from both groups in several years. A long overdue reunion of sorts, making the track an especially meaningful project given Bradley of Sublime ?rst signed Slightly Stoopid to Skunk Records back in 1996. The group celebrated the release with a joint summer tour full of packed shows across 27 cities following a solo headlined sold-out show at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks.

Sublime with Rome o?cially welcomed their new drummer, Cleveland-based Joe Tomino of Dub Trio, and released a brand new EP, Tangerine Skies. Produced by Rome Ramirez, this EP also enlists the talents from a super roster of friends and family including Neal Avron, Le; Coast Sound, Gabrial McNair, BSAMZ, and more!

Of the EP, Rome shares, “This collection of songs has been years in the making – some of the tracks originating as demos during the pandemic, we took this music out to Texas to fully realize it as an album.” Fans can look forward to tracks that highlight the roots of Sublime, framed in an evolution that feels fresh and instantly memorable.

Currently, Sublime with Rome has almost 261 million all-time streams, and over 500k monthly listeners on Spotify. This is in addition to the legacy statistics which include 8M monthly listeners. “Santeria” remains the top song with over 660 million streams. This is followed by “What I Got” with over 420 million streams and “Bad?sh” with 165 million streams (stats via Spotify). Following Tangerine Skies, Sublime with Rome’s loyal audience can anticipate the ?nal Sublime with Rome single “Love Is Dangerous” leading into the farewell self-titled album coming in 2024 recorded at Sonic Ranch.

