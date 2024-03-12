LETHALLY BLONDE: New True Crime Series From Executive Producer HOLLY MADISON Debuts March 25th!

Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, expands its partnership with executive producer Holly Madison in a new series exploring the power and peril of beauty with LETHALLY BLONDE, premiering on Monday, March 25th at 10/9c. In this series, Madison introduces us to starry-eyed aspirants with big dreams who find themselves in a dark world that exploits their sexuality.

“I’m honored to continue working with ID in bringing these compelling true crime stories to life,” said executive producer, Holly Madison. “We had the chance to delve into some fascinating worlds and cover so many gripping cases this year that explore obsession and murder that tragically affected so many. Being able to relate to their journey, I love ID’s victim focused approach to storytelling and detailed portrayal of these harrowing events. While some cases remain unsolved today, these are real people and I wanted to help shine a spotlight on these stories.”

Over the course of six episodes, LETHALLY BLONDE offers insight into tragic stories ripped straight from the headlines, exposing the dark side of people pursuing success using their physical beauty and sexuality. The premiere episode, “Too Fast Too Furious” premiering onMarch 25 at 10/9c, follows the case of Courtney Clenney. Clenney, a successful fitness influencer turned OnlyFans performer, was living the high life with her Crypto-trader boyfriend – until one night when police find him stabbed to death. Clenney claimed self-defense, until a trove of disturbing evidence proves that she is far from the innocent victim she claims to be.

Additional stories this season featuring a mix of tragic victims and femme fatales include:

The Porn Identity

Premieres Monday, April 1 at 10/9c on ID

In Denver in 2009, a young midwestern farmer becomes a catalog model after being discovered by a modeling agent. Seeking more money, Timothy Boham decides to try nude modeling, which quickly turns down a road of partying, drugs, appearing in adult films, escorting… and eventually murder.

Dirty Dancing

Premieres Monday, April 8 at 10/9c on ID

A single mother, Crystal Magnum, turns to exotic dancing to support her family. As she becomes successful, the temptation to make much more money leads to lies with devastating consequences. Faced with an uncertain future, she stabs and kills her boyfriend in their home.

The Fall of Aubrey Gold

Premieres Monday, April 15 at 10/9c on ID

A missing person’s report sends investigators on a desperate search through the seedy underbelly of the Floribama panhandle. All roads lead to a once sought-after porn star, whose fate is revealed when an informant comes forward to unearth the truth.

Hollywood Thriller

Premieres Monday, April 22 at 10/9c on ID

In San Diego in 2011, Marjorie Lee Thoreson was a young runaway lured into using her body to survive in LA, first with topless dancing and then posing nude.

A Model Murder

Season Finale Airs Monday, April 29 at 10/9c on ID

In Los Angeles, CA and 1992, an aspiring model, Kimberly Pandelios, accepts an offer to pose in lingerie for a mysterious photographer, then disappears. Years later, a young woman contacts the police when she begins to suspect that her boyfriend may have been the killer.

Use #LethallyBlonde to join the conversation and follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Xand YouTube for exclusive content.

LETHALLY BLONDE is produced for ID by Lion Television US.