CROWN ROYAL Launches Limited Edition Release of Blackberry Flavored Whisky

Crown Royal, a prominent Canadian whisky brand renowned for its diverse flavored selections, has officially unveiled its highly anticipated limited edition release: Blackberry Flavored Whisky. This latest addition to the brand’s array of flavors is poised to be the quintessential choice for spring and summer, igniting a frenzy on social media platforms as enthusiasts over 21 share their adoration for the innovative flavor and experiment with bespoke cocktail creations.

Crafted under the discerning eye of Crown Royal’s master blender, this exceptional blend marries carefully chosen Crown Royal whiskies with the succulent essence of ripe blackberries. The result is a tantalizing whisky that marries the lush flavor of blackberry with the trademark smoothness of Crown Royal.

Upon nosing, one is greeted with the delightful fragrance of sweet blackberry sauce intermingled with hints of whisky-infused vanilla, harmonized by a subtle tartness. This expression tantalizes the palate with layers of creamy vanilla and caramel, reminiscent of indulgent blackberry crumble.

Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of North American Whiskeys at Diageo, remarks, “Crown Royal has always been at the forefront of whisky innovation, continually pushing boundaries to offer consumers exceptional and captivating flavor experiences. Our latest creation, Crown Royal Blackberry Flavored Whisky, exemplifies this commitment to innovation. It is a testament to our dedication to meeting the evolving preferences of our loyal Crown enthusiasts and spirits aficionados alike. The enthusiastic response from consumers towards this delectable addition to our lineup is truly gratifying.”

Crown Royal Blackberry Flavored Whisky distinguishes itself as a versatile blend, suitable for a variety of occasions. The brand underscores this versatility by presenting four recommended cocktails: the Royal Blackberry Lemonade, a refreshing concoction harmonizing blackberry sweetness with zesty lemon; the Crown Royal Blackberry Bramble; the Crown Blackberry Collins; and the Royal Blackberry Mojito. Each cocktail offers a contemporary twist on traditional favorites, showcasing the whisky’s adaptability and versatility. Whether it’s an outdoor country gathering calling for the sophistication of a Crown Royal Blackberry Bramble or a relaxed summer pool-party necessitating the cool refreshment of a Crown Blackberry Collins, Blackberry Flavored Whisky promises a medley of juicy flavors to suit every occasion.

As the Royal Blackberry Lemonade gains momentum as the drink of the summer, this exclusive limited offering is set to hit stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $26.99.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VIand Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal’s smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.