MAXWELL Announces ‘The Serenade 2024 North American Tour’

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum artist MAXWELL has announced The Serenade 2024 North American Tour. Maxwell will be joined by special guest two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan and rising singer-songwriter October London. Kicking off September 14 at Hard Rock Hollywood, the expansive 25+ date tour sees the soul singer returning to legendary arenas, such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and more.

Tickets for The Serenade Tour will go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time via musze.com. Full tour routing below. Exclusive meet & greet and VIP ticket packages are available for all tour dates.

The Serenade Tour follows Maxwell’s remarkable recent years of touring, which saw him embark on the 2022 NIGHT Tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe, a sold-out 25-date international arena run – included in Pollstar’s 2022 list of “Top 20 Global Concert Tours. Additionally, last year, the R&B legend performed sold-out symphony dates at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall (accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony), Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center (accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra). The Kennedy Center dates were a return to the esteemed venue since Maxwell’s record-breaking 2019 symphony run. His prolific performances included a three-night engagement at Hollywood Bowl, which Billboard described as “rapturous” and a showcase of “Maxwell’s still-supple tenor and hypnotizing falsetto.”

In February, Maxwell took to the seas for the romantic, star-studded Urban Hang Suite Cruise. The four-night sold-out ocean cruise, which featured exclusive performances by Maxwell and special guests, treated guests to a romantic weekend aboard the Norwegian Pearl, stopping at Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Maxwell’s return to the road, The Serenade Tour marks a reunion with Jazmine Sullivan, who joined him on his Maxwell 08 Tour.

MAXWELL THE SERENADE TOUR DATES

9/14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

9/15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

9/17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

9/20 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

9/21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

9/28 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

9/29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/1 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

10/3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/4 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

10/6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10/9 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/11 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

10/16 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

10/18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

10/20 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

10/25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

ABOUT MAXWELL

Maxwell has artfully managed to transfix music lovers for more than two decades, releasing five studio albums, all in his own time and all duly anointed as classics. The soul singer redefined soul music in April of 1996 when he released his critically acclaimed debut on Columbia, ‘Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite.’ It earned Grammy nominations, double platinum status and RIAA gold for the single, “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).”The platinum albums ‘Embrya’ (1998) and ‘Now’ (2001) followed. In 2009, Maxwell’s ‘BLACKsummers’night’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning two Grammy awards, including Best R&B Album. With a total of 4 platinum album certifications from the RIAA, Maxwell’s latest album, ‘blackSUMMERS’night,’ earned him a third Grammy (Best R&B Song for “Lake By The Ocean”), an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Male Artist), and a Soul Train Award (Best R&B/Soul Male Artist). Recent accolades for Maxwell include the “Legend” Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards and a performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where he paid tribute to Michael Jackson with “The Lady in My Life”. His critically acclaimed ‘The Night Tour’ also made Pollstar’s 2022 list of “Top 20 Global Concert Tours,” determined by average box office gross and the average ticket price for shows worldwide.

