Comedian KATHY GRIFFIN Extends ‘My Life on the PTSD-List’ Standup Tour

Comedy icon Kathy Griffin announces the extension of her brand new standup comedy tour Kathy Griffin: My Life on the PTSD-List with multiple dates added through December 2024. One of the funniest comedic voices of her generation, Kathy will bring her show to several additional venues this Fall including Carnegie Hall in NYC, The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, and The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 29th at 10:00 AM Local Time with an Artist Pre-Sale on Wednesday, March 26th at 11:00 AM ET (Passcode: PTSD) and are available at www.KathyGriffin.net.

In 2024, Kathy returned to the stage for the first time in 6 years with her new standup tour My Life on The PTSD List, produced by Live Nation. The name of the tour is not only a play on her Emmy-winning TV series, it’s a reference to the many daunting challenges Kathy has faced in recent years including lung cancer, addiction, divorce, the loss of her beloved mother, and being put on the no-fly list which left her unable to work.

Now cancer free, able to fly, and funnier than ever, Kathy’s tour has brought her back into the arms of her adoring fans with standing ovations in every city. Proving that laughter is indeed the best medicine, the legendary two-time Emmy and Grammy Award winner is unpacking all of it in her new show along with her signature celeb stories and commentary on local headlines. No city is safe!

Says Griffin, “I am so grateful to be back on the road doing what I love to do after 6 long years of…how shall we say, not doing it (wink wink). The audiences have been outstanding and my longtime fans know that no two shows are alike. Please come with an open heart, an open mind, and be ready to laugh your as*es off.”

KATHY GRIFFIN “MY LIFE ON THE PTSD LIST” FALL TOUR DATES:

Wed, September 18, 2024 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern Thu, October 10, 2024 St. Louis, MO The Pageant Fri, October 11, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Pantages Fri, October 18, 2024 Honolulu, HI Hawaii Theatre Center* Tue, October 22, 2024 Munhall, PA Carnegie at Homestead Music Hall* Sat, October 26, 2024 New York, NY Carnegie Hall Fri, November 8, 2024 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre Fri, November 29, 2024 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre Fri, December 6, 2024 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre Tue, December 31, 2024 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

* Not A Live Nation Date

For more information and links to purchase tickets visit www.KathyGriffin.net.

