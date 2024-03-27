90s Hitmaker MONTELL JORDAN Launches ‘This Is How We Date Night’ Event!

Famed 90’s R&B Star MONTELL JORDAN has announced the launch of his “THIS IS HOW WE DATE NIGHT” event with special guest DJ Tony Tone. This is the ultimate 90’s themed dance party for couples on April 12th in Atlanta, GA at Ponce City Market’s Rooftop Terrace.

Montell and his wife, Kristin have focused their ministry on marital counseling and coaching. Together, Montell & Kristin Jordan began both their marriage and music career journeys over 20 years ago. They entered the recording industry as artist and manager with the #1 hit song “This Is How We Do It” less than one year after saying “I do.” The challenges of being married in the music business resulted in an unpredictable story where after two decades of world tours and millions of album sales, they chose marriage over music, faith over fame, and significance over success. Ultimately, they allowed God to reinvent their lives to focus on their family values, their passion to see the covenant of marriage reestablished, and to restore hope in the hearts of men and women everywhere.

In a society where divorce has become commonplace and the very institution and definition of marriage is under attack, they have navigated some of the roughest waters and returned to help others in their marital journey. Their marriage has endured and overcome some of the greatest trials imaginable, however, they now are able to serve as ambassadors of hope. Recently, Montell and Kristin have co-authored their first book: This Is How We Do It! Making Your Marriage A Masterpiece. They now travel the world with a goal of spreading that hope and love to help others. A reconciled husband and wife make a stronger marriage; a stronger marriage makes a better family; stronger families make better churches; stronger churches make better communities and stronger communities make a better world. With that said, the Jordan’s are bringing their world culture back to their backyard in launching THIS IS HOW WE DATE NIGHT!

“Music has a powerful way of bringing people together, and ‘This Is How We Date Night’ is all about creating unforgettable moments with loved ones!” — Montell Jordan

The event will start for VIP Early Entry at 6pm and at 7pm for General Admission. For more information, please log onto ThisIsHowWeDateNight.EventBrite.com!

For More Info on Montell and Kristin Jordan:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/montelljordan/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@themontelljordan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/montelljordan

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@montelljordan3175

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0iVrCROxeyon7MZUW3MfzT?si=qPEFJ0ALTSGLR3dtHdXbKA

Website:https://montellandkristin.com/