SUBLIME WITH ROME To Release Final Album On May 10th; Hear The New Single “Love Is Dangerous” Now!

Legendary rockers, Sublime with Rome, will release their final album on May 10th. This album is a culmination of the last fifteen years for the fans as a final farewell honoring the legacy of Sublime. As the final single to the album, “Love Is Dangerous” is now available on all streaming platforms.

The band’s frontman Rome Ramirez says, “‘Love Is Dangerous’ explores the vulnerabilities we face when we love someone. As a touring musician, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle, but writing this song was like therapy for me. It reminded me that life isn’t just about chasing success in my career or art—it’s about taking time to connect with the people I care about. Sometimes, the best thing we can do is slow down and really listen to our loved ones’ hearts.”

In support of the final album the band recently announced The Farewell Tour kicking off April 11th. The touring members for this ?nal leg will consist of Rome Ramirez, Joe Tomino on drums, Brian Allen (Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown) on bass, and Gabrial McNair (No Doubt, Green Day) on trombone/keys.

Tickets are on sale at: https://www.sublimewithrome.com/tour

Sublime With Rome 2024Tour Dates

4/11/24 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Live Tulsa

4/12/24 – Gonzales, TX – Cattle Country Music Fest

4/19/24 – Ledyard, CT – Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino

4/20/24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

4/26/24 – Tucson, AZ – Pima County Fair

4/27/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks

4/28/24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

5/10/24 – Maui, HI – The MayJah RayJah 2024

5/11/24 – Honolulu, HI – Aloha Stadium MayJah RayJah 2024

5/31/24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley

6/15/24 – Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventures Theme Park

8/10/24 – Victoriaville, QC – Rock La Cauze

8/14/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoor

8/15/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana State Fair

8/16/24 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

8/17/24 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Indiana

8/22/24 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

8/23/24 – Toronto, ON – Bandshell Park at Exhibition Place

8/24/24 – New York, NY – Pier 17

8/25/24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/28/24 – Hanover, MD – The HALL @ Live!

8/29/24 – Outer Banks, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park

8/30/24 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

8/31/24 – Charleston, SC – Fire?y Distillery

9/1/24 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

9/5/24 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s

9/12/24 – McHenry, IL – Rise Up McHenry

9/14/24 – Kansas City, MO – Power & Light

About Sublime with Rome

Sublime with Rome, the ska alternative rock group from California, was formed in 2010 by Rome Ramirez, Eric Wilson, and Bud Gaugh. With fan-favorite hits such as “Wrong Way”, “Santeria”, “Bad?sh”, “What I Got”, “Caress Me Down”, “40oz to Freedom” and many more, the band’s concerts are pure sing-along enjoyment from the beginning to end.

The band released its debut album, Yours Truly, on July 12, 2011, and broke the top ten on the Billboard 200. The band toured in support of their hit 2019 album Blessings with singles “Wicked Heart” and “Light On” making a splash on alternative radio. Blessings is the band’s third studio album, and it was helmed by Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, and more. In 2020 Sublime with Rome dominated the rock and alternative music charts as well as headlining shows in sheds, amphitheaters, and major festivals worldwide.

Sublime with Rome continued to make waves in 2023, having collaborated with Slightly Stoopid on “Cool & Collected,” the ?rst new release from both groups in several years. A long overdue reunion of sorts, making the track an especially meaningful project given Bradley of Sublime ?rst signed Slightly Stoopid to Skunk Records back in 1996. The group celebrated the release with a joint summer tour full of packed shows across 27 cities following a solo headlined sold-out show at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks.

In late 2023 Sublime with Rome released a brand new EP, Tangerine Skies. Produced by Rome Ramirez, this EP also enlisted the talents from a super roster of friends and family including Neal Avron, Left Coast Sound, Gabrial McNair, BSAMZ, and more!

Currently, Sublime with Rome has over 270 million all-time streams, and over 500k monthly listeners on Spotify. This is in addition to the legacy statistics which include 9M Spotify monthly listeners. “Santeria” remains the top song with over 725 million Spotify streams. This is followed by “What I Got” with over 454 million streams and “Bad?sh” with over 182 million streams (stats via Spotify). Following Tangerine Skies, Sublime with Rome’s final self-titled album, recorded at Sonic Ranch, will be a celebration of the last fifteen years and is a thank you to the fans for their love and support on this journey.