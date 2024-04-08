MISSY ELLIOTT Announces ‘Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience’ Debut Headlining Tour

Hip hop icon Missy Elliott has officially announced her history-making debut headline tour, OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience. Continuing her stellar dominance as one of the most significant artists in music, the pioneer of female Hip Hop/R&B will land in arenas across North America this summer with Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes, Multi-Platinum selling superstar Ciara, and mega producer Timbaland.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” shares Elliott. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

This summer’s hottest ticket is produced by Live Nation in association with Mona Scott-Young, Elliott’s longtime manager and CEO of Monami Entertainment, and represented by Seth Shomes through Day After Day Productions (DADP). The 24-city run blasts off on July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more, before wrapping up in Rosemont at Allstate Arena on August 22.

Scott-Young adds, “Missy has always been an iconic groundbreaker and continuously pushes herself to be bolder and go where she has never been before – and surprisingly, one of those places is headlining her own tour! For decades, fans and peers worldwide have clamored for Missy to tour and they’re finally going to get what they’ve been asking foras she teams up with Ciara, Busta, and longtime partner-in-rhyme Timbaland, to deliver a start-to-finish, nonstop, high-octane, OUT OF THIS WORLD concert experience. This will be one for the books, so trust me, you don’t want to miss it!”

Always on the cutting edge, Elliott conceptualized an OUT OF THIS WORLD visual to skyrocket the tour announcement when she reunited with longtime collaborators – director extraordinaire Dave Meyers (“Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch”); celebrity super-stylist and 2024 NAACP Image Awards Fashion Vanguard Award recipient June Ambrose; and acclaimed creative director Hi-Hat (The Voice) – to bring her intergalactic vision to life.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon presale (details below) beginning tomorrow, April 9. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time atMissy-Elliott.com.

Verizon Presale : Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience in the U.S. through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for these newly announced dates beginning tomorrow, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the in the U.S. through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for these newly announced dates beginning tomorrow, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up. VIP: The OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience will also offer a variety of VIP packages and fan activations to elevate their concert experience. Select packages will include premium tickets, group photo onstage, VIP Lounge access, exclusive tour poster, specially designed VIP gift items, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

One of the most significant female artists in the annals of contemporary music, Missy Elliott is making history once again in 2024 with the OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience – her first-ever headline tour, accompanied by her longtime co-stars Busta Rhymes, Ciara and special guest Timbaland. An avant-garde solo superstar, pioneering songwriter-producer, and across-the-board cultural icon, the four-time GRAMMY® Award winning Elliott has attained unprecedented success, including 22 GRAMMY® nominations spanning three decades, eight MTV Video Music Awards, and sales now exceeding 30M in the U.S. alone. All of Missy’s six studio albums have each been RIAA platinum certified or better, marking her among the only female rappers ever to achieve that remarkable accomplishment. Among her countless triumphs, 2023 saw Elliott named as the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, rightly declaring her “a true path breaker in a male-dominated genre.”

Elliott’s most recent work, 2019’s acclaimed EP, ICONOLOGY, drew instant applause upon its surprise release, with USA Today declaring it “a master class at the school of Missy Misdemeanor Elliott.” That same year saw the iconic star making history as the first female hip-hop artist ever to receive the MTV Video Music Awards’ prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. 2019 also saw her break new ground as the first female hip-hop artist and third-ever rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In addition, Elliott became the first female rapper to receive an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Berklee College of Music, celebrating her lasting contributions to music and popular culture. Further accolades followed in 2021, with Elliott named among the twelve inaugural inductees for the new Atlanta landmark, The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame, and later honored with her own star on the world famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2022, Elliott’s hometown of Portsmouth, VA celebrated its favorite daughter by presenting her with the Key to the City and renaming a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard” and declaring October 17 as Missy Elliott Day. What’s more, Virginia’s Norfolk State University awarded Elliott with the Presidential Commencement Medallion and an honorary degree at their fall 2022 commencement ceremony, acknowledging her “outstanding professional achievements and extraordinary contributions to public service.”

In addition to her historic induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective presented Elliott with its Recording Academy Global Impact Award, honoring her personal and professional achievements in the music industry. The 2023 GRAMMY® Awards saw Elliott among the superstars celebrating the 50thanniversary of hip-hop, joining such icons as LL Cool J, Ice-T, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, and Salt-N-Pepa for a landmark performance honoring the genre’s diverse history. Additional 2023 tributes include the Black Music Honors’ “Music Innovator Icon” award as well as a special ESSENCE cover story celebrating her headline performance at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans. Indeed, Missy Elliott deserves all the flowers and then some. Now, with her OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience hitting arenas across North America with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and special guest Timbaland – and new music always on the horizon – Missy Elliott continues to stand tall over pop culture as a true creative architect and revolutionary artist, her prophetic sound and vision as groundbreaking and influential as ever before.