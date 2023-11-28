BUSTA RHYMES Announces Massive 2024 North American Tour In Support of ‘BLOCKBUSTA’ Album!

Renowned for unforgettable, high-energy knockout performances, 12-time GRAMMY® Award nominee and one of the most influential rappers of all time Busta Rhymes will launch a massive North American headline tour in 2024! Produced by The Conglomerate Entertainment and Live Nation, this will be the first headlining run in support of his acclaimed new full-length offering, BLOCKBUSTA, out now. This jaunt kicks off on March 13 at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast for five weeks, and concludes on April 21 with a homecoming at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY. Busta will be joined by a special guest in select cities – stay tuned to his socials for more.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday November 28th. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 1 at 10AM local time at LiveNation.com.

It maintains his momentum from a triumphant turn supporting 50 Cent this year on the historic sold out global Final Lap Tour. As always, expect a supernova-level set night after night from Busta as he delivers earth-shaking classics and choice cuts from BLOCKBUSTA!

Busta notably Executive Produced the album alongside legendary heavyweights, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz. It boasts a bevy of bangers, including the latest single “OK” [feat. Young Thug], “LUXURY LIFE” [feat. Coi Leray], and “Beach Ball” [feat. BIA].

BLOCKBUSTA 2024 TOUR DATES

3/13 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

3/15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

3/16 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

3/17 San Diego, CA SOMA

3/19 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

3/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

3/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

3/24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

3/26 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

3/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

3/30 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

4/1 Orlando, FL House of Blues

4/2 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

4/4 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

4/5 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte

4/7 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/8 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/9 Boston, MA House of Blues

4/11 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

4/12 Toronto, ON HISTORY

4/14 Chicago, IL Radius Chicago

4/17 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

4/18 Cincinnati, OH Andrew Bradley Music Center

4/21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

ABOUT BUSTA RHYMES:

Busta Rhymes persists and perseveres as one of history’s most indomitable, impactful, and influential rappers. His patented tongue-twisting flow and lyrical fireworks changed the art form, flooding the culture with speed and begging it to maintain pace. He has garnered a staggering 12 GRAMMY® Award nominations, sold over 10 million albums worldwide, and delivered seven Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200. Dubbed “the greatest performer of all time” by JAY-Z and “the James Brown of hip-hop” by Phife Dawg, he notably made it from the humblest of beginnings in East Flatbush Brooklyn, all the way to the White House visiting with President Barack Obama. In retrospect, Pitchfork hailed the seminal When Disaster Strikes… as “the turning point, the moment Busta Rhymes became the Joker of the deck that got to stay in the game.” He is a rare force of nature who started off with Leaders of the New School and has collaborated with everyone from Dr. Dre, Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Mariah Carey to Dave Chappelle, Ozzy Osbourne, and Chris Rock. Esteemed outlets such as Billboard, Vibe, and The Source placed him on their list of the Top 50 MCs of All Time, while MTV has called him “one of hip-hop’s greatest visual artists.” BET Jams crowned Busta’s “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” as the “Greatest Hip-Hop Video of All-Time.” As an accomplished actor, Busta’s diverse career filmography spans the acclaimed “Higher Learning,” “Narc,” and “Finding Forrester.” His animated hits include The Rugrats Movie and blockbusters such as Shaft and Halloween: Resurrection. Busta now launches the next phase with brand new self-produced music Executive Produced by Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz via Busta’s label, The Conglomerate ENT. Distributed by Epic Records for the summer of 2023. He is also the 2023 BET Icon/Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The game is still just trying to catch up to this Icon.